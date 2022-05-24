How will the upcoming Elden Ring co-op mod work and what can players do with it?

Elden Ring is as close to perfection as any video game can get. Since its release, FromSoftware has found massive success with its latest soulslike title.

Despite the expected difficulties in gameplay, players have loved both the single and multiplayer aspects of the game.

While the game does have PvP, a genuine co-op mode has been missing. It's all set to change, thanks to the efforts of renowned modder LukeYui.

According to Forbes reporter Paul Tassi, the modder will release a mod he has been working on. The mod will create a true co-op mode if it works as intended.

The beta test will start soon, and it will be exhilarating for those who have always wanted to know what it would feel like to play together in Elden Ring. Despite all the success, that area has stayed limited and could do with a mod, if not some official changes.

Elden Ring player is creating a mod that will let players test full co-op mode

LukeYui is known in the community for creating mods for titles from FromSoftware. His latest work will be out on May 27 on Nexus mods, using which players will be able to co-op and do a lot more.

Installing and using the mod will be quite easy once it's released. Like all content on Nexusmods, players will need to select the game and then the mod. Once the mod is installed, players will be able to activate it and enjoy it in Elden Ring.

There's a complete list of all the features that have been revealed in the Forbes report. Players will be able to team up anywhere, and it will persist even if the player is dead. Players will also be able to share their rewards and can even switch on friendly fire for more thrills.

LukeYui has also ensured that using the mod won't lead to a player ban. This is due to the simple reason that the mod will run on unofficial servers separate from that of FromSoftware.

The anti-cheat will also be disabled on them, leading to some problems. However, it will be great news for Elden Ring fans in general.

Beta testing is ongoing, and the release dates aren't too far. It's unknown why FromSoftware didn't incorporate this facility into the Elden Ring. Nevertheless, fans will now be able to enjoy these features thanks to the mod being made by LukeYui.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar