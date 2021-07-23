How does the “Your Shop” discount work in League of Legends?

“Your Shop” is one of the most awaited features within the League of Legends client.

It is as famous as the Steam Summer Sale due to the massive discounts that it provides on the skins of different champions in League of Legends. While luck plays a part in what skin players get, some aspects are taken into account regarding the same.

my fellow nerds, show me your YourShop and gimme all your praise ❤



but also, gimme all your complaints! in a clear fashion so i understand where (you think) your pain is coming from 😎



I WANNA HEAR IT ALL



can't respond to every post, but doin some informal surveying cuz ily — 𝕮𝖔𝖛𝖊𝖓 Whiskies 🖤 (@RiotWhiskies) July 23, 2021

In a recent tweet, a Riot Games dev provided some valuable information on the functionality behind Your Shop, and it is worth looking into. It will help players understand what they can get and the reasons behind specific champion discounts in the Your Shop in League of Legends.

Critical facts behind Your Shop in League of Legends

The Riot dev claimed that earlier, the Your Shop used to look into the champions that players used to play. However, they had to stop doing it as gamers often forget what champions they played three or four years back. It resulted in complaints and frustration as it was not something related to their current favorites.

Apart from that, users also tend to forget any previous offer, making it difficult for Riot to make the player base happy.

Instead, they have started to focus on the games that the players play. This means that if in the past few months, they have been playing too much Kai’Sa, then there is a chance they will end up getting IG Kai’Sa on their Your Shop.

However, it does not end here, as the dev also confirmed that the region data is considered.

since YourShop is in the spotlight, here are some fun facts :]



- it is based on YOUR games

- it is based on your REGION (so, v hard to game the system unless you get your whole region to join you!)

- you CAN'T see the same offer 2x unless it's the only possible option remaining — 𝕮𝖔𝖛𝖊𝖓 Whiskies 🖤 (@RiotWhiskies) July 22, 2021

It means that if players like a certain champion or a specific skin, chances are they will like something related. This is based on a particular champion that might be played in the same region.

For instance, if players feel they like IG Kai’Sa, then they might also get IG Fiora or IG Camille as long as these champions are played in the same region. They are also exclusive skins and might be to the liking of players within League of Legends.

This helps maintain diversity as, if there is a one-trick, it prevents the system from offering skins for only one champion. Finally, the entire system prevents any skin from repeating itself. This means that, unless there is a chance that there is no other offer available to be provided, none of them will appear more than twice.

The Your Shop is currently bugged, and it will be up soon. The 11.15 patch is underway, and apart from the discounted shop, players have also gained access to the new champion, Akshan.

It is the final part of the Sentinels of Light event, expected to run till August 10th in League of Legends.

Edited by Ravi Iyer