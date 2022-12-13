Humble Bundle 2K Megahits Holiday Encore - Get games like Borderlands 3 and Xcom at an unbelievable price

Borderlands 3 and Xcom are now available at historically low prices on the Humble Bundle 2K Megahits Holiday Encore offers. This is an incredible offering of some of the best games from the house of 2K, including classic titles and more modern offerings.

For a little over $1 per game, it's a bargain for anyone who doesn't own these games. Along with Xcom and Borderlands 3, some more amazing titles come with their complete collections. Few of them are absolute classics still played to this day, so the latest bundle is a great opportunity for those who have yet to play them.

Moreover, a part of the transaction will also go to the supporting charity, which is a great thing to do. It allows the less privileged to improve their conditions and for gamers to get involved with something positive while enjoying some great games.

Borderlands 3 and Xcom might be two of the best offerings on the Humble Bundle 2K Megahits Holiday Encore offers

15 items are part of the Humble Bundle 2K Megahits Holiday Encore offerings. Many of them are complete packages, meaning players will get bonus content and DLC along with the base game.

The complete list of all games on the Humble Bundle 2K Megahits Holiday Encore package is given below:

Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition

Xcom: Ultimate Collection

Sid Meier's Civilization 6

BioShock: The Collection

Railroad Tycoon 3

Mafia: Definitive Edition

Sid Meier's Railroads

Duke Nukem Forever Collection

WWE 2K Battlegrounds

WWE 2K Battlegrounds Ultimate Brawlers Pass

CivCity: Rome

Xcom: Complete Pack

Hidden & Dangerous: Action Pack

Hidden & Dangerous 2: Courage Under Fire

Army Men RTS

The current bundle is available for about 1 day and 15 hours at the time of writing. Anyone interested in getting the bundle shouldn't wait too long, and they will have to spend at least $16 to get the bundle.

Overall, there's a great deal to pick up right before the festive season, with an average price of a little over $1 per title. Moreover, Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition has several bonus perks and several DLCs, which have been subsequently released.

The Xcom Ultimate Pack is a comprehensive offering that a player can get. The pack includes both games and all their DLCs containing War of the Chosen bundles. Even Xcom Chimera Squad is part of the bundle so players can get the franchise's complete experience.

Those who love casual fun can always resort to WWE 2K Battlegrounds, one of the more recent releases. The Humble Bundle 2K Megahits Holiday Encore offering also includes the BioShock collection, which includes all three games and their DLCs.

Overall, the Humble Bundle 2K Megahits Holiday Encore offering has amazing value, aside from Borderlands 3 and Xcom. With not much left, buyers should get it from the Humble Bundle website as soon as possible.

