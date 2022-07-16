Humble Bundle announces LEGO "At the Movies" bundle: Featured games, tier pricing, and more

Online video game storefront Humble Bundle has recently announced a 9-game bundle of LEGO games. More specifically, these games are derieved from films like The Incredibles and Marvel's Avengers. They are also some of the more underrated selections under the developer's diverse portfolio.

The LEGO video game franchise from developer Traveller's Tales is a mainstream phenomenon. It started with rather humble beginnings in the form of original concepts like LEGO Islands and Racers). But over the years, the franchise has seen successful entries based on iconic media properties like Star Wars and Harry Potter. While missing some obvious picks, is this bundle worth picking up?

The latest LEGO Humble Bundle collection combines cinematic action with 3D platforming

As usual, this Humble Bundle collection is available in three tiers, with each tier featuring a set number of featured titles. To start off, here is the full list:

LEGO DC Super-Villains

LEGO MARVEL's Avengers

LEGO Marvel Superheroes

LEGO Marvel Superheroes 2

LEGO The Incredibles

LEGO Jurassic World

The LEGO Movie - Videogame

The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame

The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game

All of these nine games make up the best and most expensive "9 Item" tier. This is followed by the "5 Item" tier which features:

LEGO MARVEL's Avengers

LEGO Marvel Superheroes

LEGO Marvel Superheroes 2

LEGO Jurassic World

The LEGO Movie - Videogame

The cheapest bundle is the "2 Item" one, which has:

LEGO Marvel Superheroes

The LEGO Movie - Videogame

As usual, each of these bundles offers Steam keys for buyers to redeem.

Which featured games from this Humble Bundle collection are the best?

LEGO DC Super-Villians is a no-brainer among the options available. It isn't just one of the more recent entries on the list, but it is the first step into the world of DC's iconic villains. Since the disappearance of the Justice League, several recognizable antagonists from the DC Universe have come together to battle a new rising threat of super-villains. LEGO Jurassic World is yet another engaging title, based on several movies from the acclaimed dinosaur park-based franchise. It covers the events of the following films:

Jurassic Park (1993)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

Jurassic Park III (2001)

Jurassic World (2015)

Fortunately, both these games follow in the footsteps of the series' tradition. They are open-world games where players command various LEGO characters to find collectibles (like LEGO studs) and complete objectives to progress. Each playable character comes with unique abilities and playstyles. Fundamentals are shared between the games, like platforming, puzzle-solving, and the occasional varied set-pieces and boss fights. In general, the bundle is a decent choice, but Humble Bundle seems to have omitted some of the more popular picks like the Star Wars and Middle-Earth entries.

