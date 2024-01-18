“Hurting future victims” - WillyMacShow criticizes Natalie Reynolds for alleging “grooming” accusations against Jack Doherty

YouTuber WillyMacShow has released his newest video, where he addresses content creator Natalie Reynolds for leveling accusations without providing any evidence to support her claims. For context, the streamer had recently made some shocking remarks against fellow streamer Jack Doherty, shockingly asserting that Jack may have groomed a teenager. In one of her tweets, she said:

"Oh, BTW, the grooming thing ain't a joke, lol. This girl was 17 and Jack waited months for her birthday to get her drunk and sign a contract on a yacht…"

Natalie Reynold makes shocking claims about Jack Doherty (Image via X/Natalie Reynolds)

Will, known for delving into online dramas, attempted to reach out to Natalie for an interview, but she left his messages unread. The overall situation involved making false allegations, posing a threat to both the accused individual and the credibility of real victims. The YouTuber said:

"It's really messed up because she's either telling the truth and too stupid to substantiate it, hurting future victims or making it up for clout."

WillyMacShow lambasts controversial streamer Natalie Reynolds for her antics

WillyMacShow, known for addressing streamers' actions, has spotlighted Natalie Reynolds as his latest subject. He criticized her for making serious allegations without providing any supporting evidence. In his video, he said:

"She proceeded to ignore me for the next three weeks while continuously posting about the supposed 'grooming' and has she brought forward any other victims to substantiate these claims? No. Has she posted the contract as proof? No."

He added:

"Even the victim she claims he (Jack Doherty) groomed doesn't seem to have a problem. She doesn't have one post talking about it. She's still posting videos with Jack."

There was another recent incident where Natalie hosted a controversial stream involving a kidnapping prank with children. This was also called out by WillyMacShow, who said:

"Look at this scene. She's got strangers' children in her car, another man tied up, and she never asked parents for permission."

What did the fans say?

The clip was shared by Drama Alert, which garnered a lot of reactions. Here are some of them:

Fans react to WillyMacShow's latest video on Jack Doherty and Natalie Reynolds (Image via X/DramaAlert)

Natalie Reynolds has a history of controversial streams, with one notable instance in December 2023 when she walked into a gym wearing body paint as her outfit. Naturally, this sparked significant criticism as many found the attire inappropriate for a gym setting.