"I actually shed a tear when I got banned" - N3on responds to viewers accusing him of pedophilia following the recent controversy

Contentious Kick personality Rangesh "N3on" has addressed the community following the recent controversy. For context, on March 14, 2024, N3on faced backlash for threatening to dox and sexually assault a young fan over a Discord video call. During their conversation, the viewer threatened to "beat the s**t out" of him, to which the 19-year-old streamer replied:

"What the f**k! And on god, I'm going to dox your entire family. What's your name? What's your name? What's your first name? All I need is your first name. I don't care. What's your first name, b**ch? Give me your first name, pu** y. I don't give a f**k if you're 10 years old. I will f**k you in the a** till you f**king bleed, b**ch. I swear to god!"

During a livestream on March 17, 2024, N3on's attention was drawn to his viewers who accused him of pedophilia. In response, he remarked:

"Now they're starting the pedo s**t again. Let me clear that up, too, bro! Let me clear that up. I want to start off by saying I do not... why am I smiling? We've got a hella people here, god damn, man! I want to start off by saying... I don't f**k with that s**t. I don't. And the fact that someone let me get to such a bad point in my... the fact that someone let get to such a bad point in my... you know, words and s**t..."

N3on then asked his audience if they had watched his "apology video." While taking accountability for his actions, the Indian-American streamer stated he "shed a tear" after getting banned from Kick. He elaborated:

"I want to take full accountability. Did you guys see the apology video? Yes or no. I honestly meant that sincerely, bro. And I actually shed a tear when I got banned, bro. I swear to god. I meant that s**t. I swear I did!"

Expand Tweet

What did N3on say in his "apology video"?

On March 17, 2024, N3on posted a video titled I'm Sorry.. to his official YouTube channel. Claiming that he "made a lot of mistakes" in his online career, the Kick streamer said:

"I wanted to sit here and genuinely talk to you guys about what's been going on these past few days and really recap and apologize for everything that I've done, and the mistakes I've made as a person. You know, (in) my career, I've made a lot of mistakes and I've made a lot of, you know, bad decisions."

N3on described his interaction mentioned above with the young viewer as the "worst thing" he had ever said. He added:

"But that was by far one of my worst things I've ever said or done, and I want to sincerely apologize for what I said. That was not something that comes out of a person like me's mouth ever. I don't know what I was thinking. I let a kid get in my head and when he talked crazy to me, I just blacked out and I didn't realize what I was doing and I want to sincerely apologize. I'm not that type of guy. I'm not that type of a person."

This isn't the first time N3on has apologized for making contentious remarks. On February 26, 2024, the Kick streamer apologized to Kai Cenat after making comments about his mother.