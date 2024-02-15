"I do not believe that KSI pumped and dumped": Kavos retracts comments about KSI cryptocurrency controversy

Amid controversy surrounding the Olajide "KSI" and XCAD cryptocurrency scandal, YouTuber Kavos — who had previously accused the Brit of being "caught in 4K" — has retracted his statements after new information about the case surfaced online. Pump-and-dump crypto schemes are a hot topic on social media right now, and Olajide was accused by @ZachXBT of doing it to the tune of $850,000.

Considering how popular KSI is in the online scene, many called him out after the claim was made against him on February 14. Kavos was among the throng of people criticizing the Sidemen member. However, since getting more information on the XCAD trades, he has rescinded his comments, saying:

"I do not believe that KSI pumped and dumped it for his own gain but instead was being careless with the tweets he was making."

"I would like to apologize to KSI": Kavos posts formal apology after claiming the Sideman member participated in a crypto pump and dumped

The redaction (Image via @KavosYT/X)

In his latest post, Kavos explained that initial news and posts about the XCAD crypto scandal had misled him and that upon more research, the pump-and-dump accusations against KSI do not hold up to scrutiny. He said:

"After reading articles and looking further today (was away for Vtines day last night) XCAD seemed to be a coin KSI was regularly trading and not a 'pump and dump' like it was made out. (I do still think he should of taken way more care when tweeting about coins his fans may invest in, especially if he sells it regularly)."

For context, on February 14, a post on X from crypto creator ZachXBT went viral after it claimed that the popular YouTuber turned boxer had participated in an $850,000 pump-and-dump scheme by inflating the price of the XCAD cryptocurrency by making posts from his alternate account. ZachXBT's tweet included screenshots of the alleged posts and trades.

Expand Tweet

Popular YouTube commentator Kavos shared that story on his official X account, calling Olajide's behavior "disgusting" and "shameless." The now-deleted post read:

"Caught in 4K. No wonder KSI doesn’t call Logan Paul out on his crypto scams; he's been caught pumping and dumping $850,000 on his own fans Just shameless and disgusting behavior to screw your fans financially like that when you are a multi-millionaire."

The now-deleted post (Image retrieved from @KavosYT/X)

After rescinding his comments, the commentary YouTuber also issued a formal apology to JJ, stating that he had jumped the gun. However, he did mention that there was much left to be desired by the posts that the Brit had made about cryptocurrency. He said:

"To follow up, i would like to apologise to KSI for jumping the gun on this tweet, i hold myself to a higher standard than that."

Expand Tweet

Here are a few general reactions to Kavos' new comments on X after he went back on his accusations. Many fans are calling him out for "hating KSI."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Coffeezilla, known for talking about crypto scams online, had also made a video on the claims against JJ. He has yet to give an update about his take on the pump-and-dump allegations.