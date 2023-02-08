"I can read and I can write" - Valkyrae responds to fans criticizing her for co-hosting The Streamer Awards 2023

YouTube streamer Rachell "Valkyrae" took to her stream to address people critiquing the upcoming Streamer Awards for appointing her as one of the two co-hosts.

On February 6, the official Twitter account of the Streamer Awards announced that the 100 Thieves co-owner is set to be the co-host of the event. The award ceremony will take place on March 11, 2023.

Since the announcement, there have been a lot of jibes at the decision. Addressing the detractors, she explained that she can't change everyone's opinion of her. Jocularly, she added that she had the necessary cognitive skills to perform the task:

"I would like to formally say that I can read and I can write"

Valkyrae hits back at detractors, saying she can't please everyone

With the Streamer Awards 2023 closing in on the fans, the streamer was announced as one of the event's co-hosts. For those wondering, fellow Twitch streamer Maya Higa was given the role last year, which was also the event's inaugural edition.

This time, the event planners have decided to pick a new creator to volunteer for the co-host role. The 31-year-old will also be joined by the event's creator, Blaire "QTCinderella." Reacting to people criticizing her decision to co-host, Valkyrae said:

"Speaking of can't read, I saw someone say that, they didn't think I would be a good co-host for the Streamer Awards, that's fine, everyone's gonna have their opinions, it's not gonna change the fact that I'm co-hosting, right? It doesn't matter."

She added:

"But someone said like, they didn't think that I'll be a good co-host because I can't read or write. I would like to formally say that I can read and I can write. Most of the time, I troll a lot, I do joke around a lot, I can read and I can write. Sure, this may be my first time co-hosting a whole event but I do think that I can do a splendid job."

What the internet thinks about Valkyrae co-hosting the Streamer Awards

Valkyrae has established herself as one of the top creators within the streaming community. Seeing her take charge of the Streamer Awards was met with a lot of welcoming comments. Here are some of the relevant reactions:

Tristan Brothers @tristans_photos @StreamerAwards @qtcinderella good luck to both of you! @Valkyrae QT is too real for this… good pick. Would’ve never imagined you doing this 8 years ago tho Raegood luck to both of you! @StreamerAwards @qtcinderella @Valkyrae QT is too real for this… good pick. Would’ve never imagined you doing this 8 years ago tho Rae 😆 good luck to both of you!

Reacting to her latest thoughts, fans commented:

Fans react to Valkyrae's take on being the co-host of the Streamer Awards 2023 (Image via The Corpse Squad)

The voting phase is presently open to fans. To learn more about how to vote to nominate, click here.

