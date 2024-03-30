"I'd like to say no" - KSI speaks on Adin Ross allegedly bribing Most Wanted to seemingly sabotage Misfits Boxing's main event

Those who have been closely following the streaming scene will be aware of the recent clash between UK YouTuber JJ "KSI" and Adin Ross regarding their boxing promotions. In the latest Sidecast episode, JJ was questioned about a controversy involving one of his fighters pulling out of the fight on the day of the event, with speculation arising about whether Adin Ross intended to sabotage it.

Despite the ongoing feud, when asked whether he believes Adin Ross had bribed the fighter, Most Wanted, to withdraw from the fight at the last moment, JJ stated that he doesn't believe so. He stated:

"I'd like to say no."

KSI speaks on Most Wanted pulling out in the last moment before his fight

Recently, Most Wanted, a content creator and boxer was scheduled to fight in KSI's Misfits Boxing promotions as the main event. However, he dropped out of his fight at the last moment. During a post-event interview, he stated:

"I couldn't move, I couldn't breathe, I couldn't do nothing."

Naturally, this sparked a discussion within the influencer boxing community. Recently, JJ and fellow Sidemen member Ethan "Behzinga" discussed the topic on the Sidecast episode. JJ said:

"Most Wanted...it was literally like a minute before the fight. A minute before the fight, he said, 'I can't do this. I can't fight.'... Why did you say 'yes' to fighting in the first place?"

Behzinga then added that there has been a rumor of Adin Ross supposedly bribing Most Wanted to drop out of his fight to sabotage KSI's main event. He said:

"There's a rumor mill that says Adin Ross offered the main event money to ruin your event. Do you think Most Wanted received payments from a source?"

While KSI responded that he thinks such an arrangement is unlikely, he did say that he was left disappointed on the day of the fight. He said:

"I'd like to say no but if I did see him, for example, on an Adin Ross show, then it's on sight...look, he can do what he wants but I was very disappointed."

Despite the heated back-and-forth between JJ and Adin Ross, the latter recently went on his stream to reveal that JJ's team had reached out to him, leading him to believe that the feud is over.