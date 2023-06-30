"I'd prefer them washed": MrBeast might have to send his underwear to Twitter user whose comment got over 50K likes

Popular content creator Jimmy "MrBeast" is being asked to send a Twitter user the underwear he wore in a recent photo. This comes after the YouTuber said he would consider it if the user's comment got over 50K likes. A few hours later, the target has been decidedly smashed, with the tweet currently at over 70K likes, clocking in almost 3 million views per analytics.

For those wondering why Jimmy posted a picture in his underwear yesterday, the King of YouTube is currently on a fitness journey. Having shed a lot of weight, he shared a standard before and after photo on his social media accounts. Naturally, the tweet went viral with millions of views within a day, prompting him to wonder why he had that much power.

MrBeast @MrBeast 50 million people saw me in my underwear yesterday.. why do I have this much power? 50 million people saw me in my underwear yesterday.. why do I have this much power? 😂

To which popular Twitter user greg replied, wagering that if his comment gets 50K views, MrBeast would have to send him the underwear he wore in that very picture. As fate would have it, the YouTuber seemed to agree with it, saying he'd consider it. While that is not an outright yes, greg's comment has reached the required amount of likes, and he has demanded the undergarment in a recent tweet captioned 'Your move @MrBeast.'

The YouTuber has since responded to the challenge, wondering if greg seriously wanted him to send over a pair of underwear.

MrBeast @MrBeast @greg16676935420 There is no way you want me to unironically grab my underwear out of the dirty laundry and send it to you @greg16676935420 There is no way you want me to unironically grab my underwear out of the dirty laundry and send it to you

Greg has remained adamant, however, stating that while he would prefer them to be washed, he isn't fazed as long as MrBeast sends it over.

greg @greg16676935420 @MrBeast I’d prefer them washed but will take what I can get @MrBeast I’d prefer them washed but will take what I can get

"The most entertaining exchange pm Twitter": Social media reacts as Twitter user wants MrBeast's underwear after reaching a like-target

The YouTuber's fitness journey has received a lot of praise online, with his side-by-side comparison pictures getting tens of millions of views. The tweet also caught the eyes of Hollywood star and veteran bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger who called it "fantastic work."

Arnold @Schwarzenegger MrBeast @MrBeast Woke up and realized I was obese so I started lifting and walking 12,500 steps a day. Still got a long way to being yoked but I’m happy with my progress so far 🥰 Woke up and realized I was obese so I started lifting and walking 12,500 steps a day. Still got a long way to being yoked but I’m happy with my progress so far 🥰 https://t.co/wFKpUHia52 Wow - fantastic work. Keep pumping and inspiring people! Let me know if you’re in LA and want to get a lift in. twitter.com/mrbeast/status… Wow - fantastic work. Keep pumping and inspiring people! Let me know if you’re in LA and want to get a lift in. twitter.com/mrbeast/status…

Being one of the most popular content creators in the world, the attention was natural, with fellow YouTubers also commending his transformation. Greg's request of getting sent the underwear from the photo, on the other hand, has also received many positive responses. Notably, a Twitter user called the exchange one of the best on the platform.

Others pointed out the YouTuber had technically agreed with Greg's proposal, and by getting over 50K likes on his tweet, he is owed the underwear.

Fans also wondered how much the item's resale value would be on eBay, joking about it being an investment. One Twitter user opined that it could be auctioned off for charity.

GANES @gainsguy1 @greg16676935420 @MrBeast How much are you going to list them on ebay for? (I’m a sophisticated investor) @greg16676935420 @MrBeast How much are you going to list them on ebay for? (I’m a sophisticated investor)

Donna @NYGirl5757 @greg16676935420 @MrBeast You can compromise and auction them off to charity of Greg’s choice @greg16676935420 @MrBeast You can compromise and auction them off to charity of Greg’s choice

MrBeast is known for his philanthropic drives as well as his viral videos. Here's a list of his biggest charitable works that readers might be interested in.

