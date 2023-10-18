"I demand to be treated with respect": Twitch streamer Squeex responds to Emiru calling him a "cartoon character"

Twitch streamer and expert Super Mario 64 player known as Squeex offered a humorous reaction to a playful analogy put forth by fellow streamer Emily "Emiru." For context, a viewer in Emiru's chat remarked that Squeex appears to be "immune" to trolls from the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. In response, Emiru quipped that this might be because individuals view him not as a person but more like a cartoon character. She said:

"No, Squeex is in the same category as Forsen, or like Jerma, where they're like immune but it is because they don't treat them like a normal human. They're not human. They're like a cartoon character. Does that make sense?"

Predictably, this comment swiftly reached Squeex, who lightheartedly asserted that he demands a bit more respect for himself. He said:

"I demand to be treated with respect."

Squeex and Emiru share a notably warm and friendly rapport. In fact, Squeex has engaged in collaborative endeavors with fellow One True King (OTK) members, including Matthew "Mizkif." Nonetheless, Emily playfully likened the Super Mario 64 player to a cartoon character.

Squeex promptly replied to the banter, remarking:

"What? I'm not a cartoon. When people say that, I literally can't even believe my eyes. Seriously. I demand to be treated with respect. Genuinely. I'm not Mr. Bean. I'm a human. I'm sick and tired of that sort of rhetoric."

Naturally, this entire exchange was purely lighthearted, with no ill intentions involved. The duo has a history of collaboration and will likely continue to work together in the future.

What did the fans say?

The clip reached the well-known r/LivestreamFail subreddit, where fans enthusiastically participated in the amusement. Here are some of the top reactions made to the thread:

This wasn't the first instance of Squeex making headlines on r/LivestreamFail. Notably, in a recent session of Counter Strike 2, the streamer showcased incredible gameplay skills, prompting fans to dub him the "Indian Shroud" (Shroud being among the most skilled games in the streaming community) in recognition of his impressive performance.