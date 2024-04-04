“I don’t even care” - Adin Ross responds to KSI's recent viral comments about him amid ongoing feud

Kick streamer Adin Ross has found himself in a recent conflict with UK-based YouTuber, rapper, and boxer JJ "KSI." Their exchanges have escalated recently, particularly following Nurideen "DeenTheGreat," another streamer and boxer, agreeing to fight at Adin Ross' event despite being exclusively signed to JJ's boxing promotion called Misfits Boxing.

There have been certain developments in the story within the last 24 hours. For context, KSI made some vitriolic comments about Adin during a recent appearance on Simon "Miniminter's" What's Good? podcast. Adin, who streamed earlier today (April 4), hasn't said much yet. However, when one of his viewers asked about his reaction, Adin simply said:

"Chat, I saw what KSI has said, bro. Bro, I'm gonna be honest. I don't even care."

What did KSI say about Adin Ross during the recent "What's Good?" podcast episode?

KSI wasn't particularly pleased with his recent feud with Kick streamer Adin Ross, particularly involving DeenTheGreat. For those unaware, there was even a legal notice sent to Adin by JJ and the Misfits' team following Adin's agreement with Deen for a fight.

The feud seems to have entered a new chapter during KSI's recent visit to the "What's Good?" podcast. When discussing his conflicts with other creators, JJ mentioned that he would "slap" Adin. He said:

"Me and Adin, I'd slap him in the face. Yeah, yeah I would slap him."

When asked to elaborate on his feud, the YouTuber explained further:

"It all started from the boxing stuff (referring to the contract breach by DeenTheGreat). That's even to the point that I don't even want to go on Kick."

(Timestamp: 00:05:33)

JJ also addressed Adin's fan base allegedly doxxing the recent Misfits Boxing event, which resulted in police appearing at the arena and clearing out the stadium:

"Allegedly your (Adin Ross') fan base doxxing our event (Misfits Boxing) and slowing it down two hours, making people have to leave the venue, having the police come in, have to check around to see if there's a bomb actually in there."

He also spoke about Adin's attempts at making Deen come to his event despite his contract with JJ's promotions. He said:

"Adin kinda just got involved and just tried stirring the pot and just obviously, you know, 'Oh we're (Adin Ross) gonna do an event at the same time Misfits are doing their event and show that we can get more views.' By the way, we still got more views."

The ongoing feud between JJ and Adin Ross shows no signs of resolution as of this writing. Likely, the Kick streamer will also express his thoughts on the matter in a future stream.