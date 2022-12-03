“I don’t give a f**k” - xQc hits back at viewers who criticized him for “wasting” food

On December 2, Canadian Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" took to his livestream to hit back at detractors who called him out for wasting food. Those who are familiar with Felix know that he leads a sedentary lifestyle, at least when it comes to eating food.

In the recent stream, the creator was seen throwing away the meal he ordered. This was not taken well by many fans and viewers who criticized the streamer for throwing away food.

xQc, however, was not ready to accept the accusations. He clapped back by saying that he doesn't care about the critical remarks thrown at him and exclaimed:

“I don’t give a f**k.”

"I don't have enough f**king appetite" - xQc explains why he can't finish his food

xQc's routines are usually haphazard and his stream timings often cover the entire morning. In a stream uploaded yesterday, the streamer was seen eating a sandwich, during which one user pointed out that he was wasting his food.

He responded by saying:

"Why is everybody so pressed about not finishing my coke? Okay, and finishing all my food. In America, the ports (portions) are massive, okay? Dave's Chicken has two orders. Tenders or burgers. I eat one-and-a-half tender and I don't have enough f**king appetite for the fries. I don't eat it. I don't eat the rest. So I waste food."

(Timestamp: 06:56:30)

He continued with his rant by adding that he was unaffected by the objections:

I don't give a f**k okay? You want me to feel bad for not finishing my food and wasting? I'm gonna say it how it is, I don't give a f**k! Boom! I told you. I don't care. Okay? About doing it and your opinion. I don't care. Holy f**k. Dude, why do you have to be so mad about this sh*t? It's insane!"

"Millionaire has never heard of a fridge" - Fans share their reactions to xQc's rant

Fans took to social media to share their reaction to Felix's apparent ignorance of the comments. Some scathingly remarked that he should store food rather than throw it away.

Here are some of the comments:

Fans remain critical of his actions (Image via LSF)

According to Waste Reduction Week in Canada, 58% of food produced in the country is wasted or misplaced. With heavy criticism being thrown towards xQc, it remains to be seen if the streamer will act on making any changes.

