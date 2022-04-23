"I think I woke up four times": xQc reveals he has sleep issues 'for no reason'

On stream, Felix "xQc" told viewers that he's been having a rough time going to and staying asleep. He stated that he saw a doctor for sleep issues and is awaiting test results.

The streamer also detailed some of the problems he was having with his chat. He said he wakes up in a rush multiple times a night.

"I think I woke up four times in the five or six hours I slept."

xQc reveals he's dealing with sleep issues

While Lengyel was playing Fall Guys on stream, he talked about how he had some tests done to see what was causing his sleep troubles. He said that the results were currently being evaluated by a doctor and that he expects to hear from them soon.

He went on to explain some of the troubles he's been having, revealing that he wakes up multiple times throughout the night in what he described as "rushes." He said he did not know why these rushes were happening, saying they happened for "no reason."

"I wake up in my sleep. I wake up in, like, rushes for no reason."

Waking up multiple times a night can be a sign of serious sleep disorders, such as sleep apnea or insomnia. Key risk factors attributed to sleep apnea are things like old age or being overweight.

While this isn't the case for Lengyel, it is still completely possible that he could have sleep apnea or another disorder. It was certainly the right move to seek medical advice.

Common causes for sleep disorders in younger people include diet and sleep schedule. In the case of xQc, these risk factors might be the most likely cause of his sleep issues.

As he was telling his viewers about his sleep troubles, he was 15 hours into an 18-hour stream. Fans also see him regularly eating fast food and drinking soda, which could also cause sleep disorders.

Fans react to xQc's sleep issues

Fans did not seem very surprised to hear that the streamer was potentially dealing with a sleep disorder due to his erratic streaming schedule and diet. They joked about him finally becoming "aware."

Many others shared potential causes as well as concerns for the streamer's well-being.

Hopefully, whatever the test results reveal, the streamer will be able to make the necessary changes to improve his long-term health.

