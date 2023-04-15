“I don’t want Mizkif to be my boss” - Twitch streamer Malena explains why she declined to join OTK

Malena Tudi, a popular content creator on Twitch and frequent guest on OTK streams, has disclosed that she turned down an offer to join the organization. Despite being romantically involved with one of its co-owners, Nick "Nmplol," she shared three reasons for not wanting to become a formal part of the group.

One of the reasons is the idea of working under Matthew "Mizkif." She said:

"I don’t want Mizkif to be my boss."

Other reasons why Malena Tudi doesn't want to join OTK

Those who are acquainted with Malena Tudi will be aware that she is a regular guest on the streams of various OTK members. She is particularly known for her participation in cooking streams.

Moreover, the content creator is in charge of organizing numerous events, such as serving as the presenter for the recently concluded OTK sports event. However, she elucidated:

"Can I explain why? I would love to be in OTK, but one, I don't want Mizkif to be my boss, cause he doesn't really make great decisions, and the two, I don't want Nick to be my boss because that would create and awful dynamic."

The streamer further stated that her frequent collaborations are down to her own volition rather than a professional obligation:

"And then three, I wanna do things with people because I want to, not because I have to. So as soon as it becomes work, I'm like, 'F**k it, I'm out, I don't really need it anyway'."

Malena speaks up in LSF post

Interestingly, after the clip was shared on the popular r/LivestreamFail subreddit, one commenter stated that Malena should get paid as much as other members do for her work. The content creator noted the comment and namedropped the unsung heroes of the group, such as the editors and behind-the-scenes workers:

Here's what other LSF members said:

From launching its own PC-building company to some of its members facing allegations of sexual assault, OTK was the subject of much discussion in 2022. To read about the organization's eventful 2022, click here.

