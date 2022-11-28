"That is a totally different person" - Nmplol reacts to Malena Tudi's incredible weight loss transformation

Twitch streamer and OTK co-owner Nick "Nmplol" and his girlfriend Malena Tudi revisited memories by looking at some of her old pictures. Malena shared a picture of herself from 2017 when she was 21, where she visibly weighed more. The couple have been dating since 2018.

Reviewing her old pictures, Malena Tudi revealed that she underwent a diet process called "intermittent fasting" which allowed her to lose over 80 pounds (36.2 kilos) in just under five months. Noticing the stark contrast between her present self and her in the picture, Nmplol indicated that she was almost unrecognizable. The OTK member said:

"That is a totally different person"

"I felt going into every room...awful" - Malena Tudi recounts her old self and weight loss journey

Malena Tudi joined her partner's stream yesterday to revisit a couple of her old pictures. While looking at one frame in the video of when she was 19, she revealed that she used to weigh around 230 pounds (104 kilos).

She then shared another photo of herself from 2017, where she was visibly heavier than her current self. Speaking about her weight-loss journey, she said:

"I don't think people realize how much weight I have actually lost cause I don't have many pictures of me before I was hiding from the stream and stuff for like six years..."

When asked about her weight-loss methods, Malena revealed:

"I did something called intermittent fasting and I did four months of hard keto and intermittent fasting and I lost about 80 pounds in five months."



Nmplol also inquired if that process was healthy. To which she added:

"I would rather do that (fasting) 10 times over than ever feel like I did in this picture again. I felt going into every room...awful. Like, I wasn't being my best self..."

For those unaware, intermittent fasting involves switching between voluntary fasting and eating for a given period of time. Individuals who follow such a routine usually skip a meal or two each day or every alternate day.

"Malena did a complete 180" - Fans react to Malena Tudi's weight-loss journey

Redditors shared a host of reactions on r/LivestreamFail after seeing Malena in her old photograph. While most users lauded her for her efforts, many trolled Nick in the process. Here are some of the reactions:

Seeing the comments, Nmplol himself chimed in to retort back. He commented:

A few users also expressed their disapproval of the fasting process (Image via LSF)

Despite regularly appearing on Nmplol and OTK's streams, Malena is inactive on her own Twitch account, where she has over 154K followers.

