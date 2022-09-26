“Someone new in WoW would call me the N-word” - Nmplol reveals the toxic World of Warcraft community in his early days

One True King (OTK) co-owner, Nick "Nmplol", took to his Twitch account to recount the toxic nature of the World of Warcraft (WoW) community back when he was starting off his streaming career. The Twitch community has been bombarded with some serious accusatory revelations (leaked by Ice Poseidon) against fellow OTK member Matthew "Mizkif," who was found guilty of using racial and homophobic slurs in 2018.

Nick, being a member of a minority community in the streaming world, shared his horrid experience from his early days, while also stating that he was himself toxic, implying that it was a form of defense mechanism. Speaking to his chat, he said:

"Every day I woke up someone new in WoW would call me the N-word”

Nmplol reveals how the WoW community tried to sabotage his growth as a streamer

Born and raised in Michigan, Nick started his content creation career in 2014 on YouTube. However, over the years, he made his trade on Twitch, where he would play World of Warcraft. In 2018, he even moved in with Chance "Sodapoppin," also a popular World of Warcraft streamer. The duo are now among the core members of OTK. Speaking about his early days, he explained:

"I was super toxic back in the WoW days"

(Timestamp: 1:00:46)

He continued:

"You can ask Chance, you can ask Bruce, people literally send Bruce pictures of my family from Facebook and say, 'Do not play with this guy, look at him and his black family'"

He added that he had to resort to vitriol due to the amount of racist remarks he had to face during the nascency of his career. He stated:

"Like, yeah, I was toxic and wild because people were toxic to me. And I literally have a burning hatred for 90% of WoW players from back in the day."

Fans react to the disturbing revelation

Nmplol is largely considered to be among the most humble streamers within the streaming community. Taking into consideration his toxic lambasting in defence to the racist comments made against him, fans shared their empathetic responses.

Here are some of the reactions that were shared:

Fans react to Npmlol's experience (Image via Finest Twitch Clips YouTube)

Nmplol is presently living in a content house consisting of other OTK members such as Rich Campbell, Soda Poppin, Cyr, and long-time girlfriend Malena Tudi, who is a Twitch streamer as well. Nick has amassed over 1 million followers on the Amazon-owned platform.

