"I wasn't expecting it to hit the low interest it did" - Mizkif explains why he ended Twitch Plays Pokemon livestream

Twitch star Matthew "Mizkif" took to his alternate Twitter handle @IsMizGoingLive on December 3, 2022, to explain why he recently ended the Twitch Plays Pokemon livestream.

In a now-deleted TwitLonger post, Mizkif apologized to his fans, stating that he did not expect the broadcast to draw "low interest."

He said:

"About Twitch Plays Pokemon. Yo guys just want to say I'm sorry that I ended it. I thought there would be a higher turnout and while I expected views to be low I wasn't expecting it to hit the low interest it did. It's clear now that there are not a lot of people who care about this and it makes sense why."

Mizkif explains why he concluded the Twitch Plays Pokemon livestream early

In the TwitLonger post, Mizkif highlighted that the game is 18 years old and that the Twitch community has changed since he hosted his last Twitch Plays Pokemon series:

"The game is 18 years old, so you'd have to be at least in your 20s to have played it. And the Twitch community has changed over the past few years since I've done it."

The One True King (OTK) co-founder added that he did not want to "hurt" his channel while the AdrianahLee sexual assault investigation is still ongoing:

"Not only that, but we were about to see the hardest/most boring part after the 3rd gym… and you released our starter… (which was funny) and I don't think it's worth it right now to hurt my channel even more with the investigation still going on."

The address concluded with the Austin, Texas-based content creator saying he would find another way to host the event because many people have worked on it. He added that he would return to livestreaming once the investigation is over and that viewers should not "expect a stream:"

"I really wanted to try this because a lot of people put work into it, and I will find a way to implement this in the future. I plan to come back when the investigation is over. Until then do not expect a stream. I'm not sure when it will end, but I hope it will be soon."

Streaming community on Reddit reacts to Mizkif ending the Twitch Plays Pokemon series

Mizkif's update on wrapping up the Twitch Plays Pokemon broadcast early became the top post on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. More than 1,300 community members reacted, and here's what they had to say:

IsMizkifGoingLiveToday @IsMizGoingLive Talked to my audience. It seems like they don’t want it back on main or alt. I will just hold it for another time. It was a bad choice to do it now and a lot of your points are valid.



On December 4, 2022, Mizkif posted an update stating that he interacted with his audience. The streamer claimed that viewers "don't want" the series back on his primary or alternate channel. He added that hosting the broadcast right now was a "bad choice."

