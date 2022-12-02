Mizkif announces return to livestreaming to host a "Twitch Plays Pokemon" series

Twitch star Matthew "Mizkif" surprised the community by announcing his return to livestreaming and revealing that he would be hosting the fan-favorite Twitch Plays Pokemon series.

While discussing the event, Matthew recalled the Pokemon-themed broadcast from 2014 and claimed that it was his "favorite time" on Twitch.

However, there was a catch, as Mizkif stated that he would return to full-time streaming if the community successfully beats the Pokemon game.

Mizkif provides details about his Twitch Plays Pokemon series, says he won't return to streaming if the community doesn't beat the game

In a video titled "My Last Stream," Mizkif announced that he will broadcast the Twitch Plays Pokemon series on Friday, December 2, at 12 p.m. CST. He explained the gist of the event, saying:

"Twitch Plays Pokemon is where the Twitch chat controls Pokemon, and it is their job to work together to beat the game. A lot of beautiful lore, stories, and involvement go into this and it creates an amazing experience for the community."

He continued:

"It first happened in 2014 and it was by far my favorite time that I ever had on Twitch. It was amazing lore that was made and stories that'll be told to centuries of Twitch users."

Mizkif recalled hosting the same event in 2020 and shared some of the most memorable moments. The One True King co-founder stated that he will return to full-time livestreaming only if the community beats the classic game:

"Here's the plan. If you guys are able to beat Twitch Plays Pokemon, I'm going to come back to full-time streaming. So, if you're one of my loyal viewers, I will see you there. If you're one of my loyal hater-watchers, I'll probably see you there more. And I'm sure there's a lot of those to go around."

The Austin, Texas-based content creator rallied the fanbase, asking them to "choose a side:"

"Go ahead and choose a side. Whether you want me to proceed and come back to Twitch, or you want to troll and spam down, non-stop, so we don't get anywhere and I never come back to the community. While this isn't the best thing for my channel, I don't care, because at least I'm streaming and doing something, and at least the community has something to do."

Mizkif announced that Twitch viewers will be playing the Pokemon Emerald Version. He went on to say that the game had been modified and that it contained "a lot of secrets:"

"Here's the interesting part about this Twitch Plays Pokemon. Gym leaders, trainers, and the Elite Four have all been modded and changed to some of my friends. There's a lot of secrets that are going to be in this game that you guys can probably figure out yourself. There's a lot of interesting things that are going to be happening. It really is cool!"

Mizkif mentioned his role in the special series, stating that he would be recapping the event, telling stories, and iterating the lore:

"I'm going to be sitting right here, and while the game is going on, I'm going to be recapping it, for those who cannot sit there for 12 hours a day, spamming up. I'll be talking about the story and the beautiful lore that's going on during this game."

Fans react to the streamer announcing Twitch Plays Pokemon series

Hundreds of fans shared their opinions about Mizkif hosting Twitch Plays Pokemon on his channel. Here are some of the most relevant fan reactions from the YouTube comments section:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's announcement (Image via Mizkif/YouTube)

While one viewer stated that the event would be "such a blast," another fan wished everyone luck and expressed hope that Matthew would return to livestreaming on his channel.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes