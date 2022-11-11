"Do not expect a stream" - Mizkif reveals he's traveling to Japan, announces livestreaming hiatus

On November 9, Twitch star Matthew "Mizkif" made an announcement via a YouTube video titled I Am Leaving. The streamer revealed that he would be taking a break from livestreaming while traveling to Japan.

Mizkif stated that he would be focusing on creating vlogs, since he believes that streaming his recent trip to South Korea made him enjoy it less. He then stated:

"So I will not be streaming for the next two weeks. Do not expect a stream. You can sit in my offline chat and wait. But I won't be live for the next two weeks. I will be making really fun vlogs, which is way better content."

Mizkif reveals what he plans on doing during upcoming Japan trip

The Japanese-dubbed video started with the 26-year-old mentioning that he would not be livestreaming for two weeks:

"Yo! I wanted to make this video to let the community know that over the next two weeks, I will not be making 'stream videos.' Instead, I will be traveling to Japan. I want to get away. I just want to fly away. I've been wanting to go to Japan for quite some time."

The Austin, Texas-based content creator talked about his recent trip to South Korea, where he and other OTK members hosted a daily IRL livestream. Mizkif stated that having to stream all the time made him enjoy the trip less:

"I think a big problem I had last time when I went to South Korea is I was super reliant on streaming. We were constantly having to stream and I think in general, it just made me not enjoy it as much. But the one thing I did enjoy doing, is making vlogs. So I definitely want to do that. That should be fun."

The video concluded with the streamer thanking community members who supported him over the past month, saying:

"But I will be back on the 26th. Seriously want to thank you guys for all the support this past month. It's been... thank you. That's it. I will be back in two weeks. I want to go and enjoy Japan. Thank you guys for everything. I really do appreciate it and I will see you guys in the next vlog."

Fans react to the streamer's announcement

Fans in the YouTube comments section shared heartfelt and supportive messages. One viewer was excited about Mizkif's upcoming Japanese vlogs and mentioned that his content was "always fun to watch":

Fans in the YouTube comments section react to the streamer's Japan trip announcement (Image via Mizkif/YouTube)

Mizkif is one of the most prominent streaming personalities. In 2020, he co-founded One True King (OTK) with Asmongold, EsfandTV, Tips Out, and Rich Campbell. Matthew currently has 2,056,758 followers and averages around 23k viewers per stream.

