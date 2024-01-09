"I am fake on camera" - Twitch streamer Supcaitlin responds to MoistCr1TiKaL's conversation with her moderator Dilly

Twitch streamer Caitlin "Supcaitlin" has recently become the center of attention due to a controversial stream featuring one of her moderators, Dilly. In the stream, she showed unusually toxic and insulting behavior towards the moderator. Subsequently, fellow streamer Charlie "MoisrtC1TiKaL" addressed the situation during his stream in an attempt to discuss and resolve the issue.

Caitlin reacted to MoistCr1TiKaL's stream with Dilly, stating that much of online content is fake, and Charlie, as a content creator, should be aware of this reality. She said:

"How I am on camera is literally 180 (degrees) how I am in real life. I am fake on camera. It's f**king entertainment. This is a stream. Not real. That's literally everyone."

(Timestamp: 00:44:03)

"Is he not also using Dilly for content?" - Supcaitlin calls out MoistCr1TiKaL following his stream with her mod

Supcaitlin and her mod Dilly's on-camera relationship has triggered a wave of reactions from influencers such as Adin Ross and Hasan "HasanAbi." MoistCr1TiKaL, another streamer, not only reacted to the situation but also confronted the mod to reason with him.

At one point, Charlie remarked that Supcaitlin was using Dilly for content. Reacting to this, she responded:

"You know what's ironic? What is Charlie doing with Dilly right now? He is saying that, 'Dilly got publicly humiliated, got so embarrassed,' yet, he makes a whole video that got fourimillion views. He is bringing Dilly on his stream. Is he not also using Dilly for content?"

Speaking about the jokes that she made targeted at her mod, Caitlin said:

"I said this earlier, but have you guys never made an inappropriate or bad joke before? We all have. We are all humans. If you guys ever said a bad joke, you know. But the difference is mine is on camera, yours isn't..."

Caitlin later added:

"You (MoistCr1TiKaL) don't get it because you saw a one-hour VOD, a one-hour piece of content. Emphasis on content. It was a Twitch stream. Twitch streams are not real life. Of course, you don't get it."

MoistCr1TiKaL was, in fact, not the only creator who interviewed Dilly following the drama. HasanAbi too spoke with the mod. He believed that Supcaitlin was simply "rage-baiting," which means that she intentionally created a stream that would garner controversy.