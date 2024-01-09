"It's playing a fantasy" - HasanAbi suggests Supcaitlin is hosting "rage-bait content" while interviewing her mod Dilly

On January 9, 2024, political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" interviewed Twitch streamer Caitlin "Supcaitlin's" channel moderator Dilly. For context, Supcaitlin and Dilly went viral after they collaborated on a livestream, during which she set a goal of kissing him after receiving a $500 donation. However, her antics during the broadcast left the online community divided.

Earlier today, HasanAbi shared his thoughts on Dilly's "role" on Supcaitlin's channel, referring to him as the "fall guy." The Turkish-American personality also suggested that the Twitch streamer was hosting "rage-bait content":

"The way I understand it and you can correct me if I'm wrong - you're playing the fall guy. Like, you're playing a role, right? Where Caitlin is doing, like, rage-bait content to a certain degree, where she's like, 'Oh, my god, eww! Gross!' Like, 'My mod is here,' and, 'Oh, god!'"

HasanAbi added that Supcaitlin was "playing a fantasy" about how she would "treat" her viewers:

"Like, it's playing a fantasy, of like, 'This is how I would treat you' - the chatters who are watching and deriving some sort of satisfaction out of this. And, you're supposed to be that guy who's, like, humiliated. It's supposed to be the fall guy, which I understand, right? Like, there's a setup."

HasanAbi inquires whether Supcaitlin and Dilly's viral kiss was staged, the channel moderator responds

HasanAbi continued the conversation and stated that Supcaitlin's livestream content was "not for him." He elaborated:

"I guess, like, for me, when I watch it, when I saw it - for me, it's not for me. I don't understand the content at all. Like, I don't get it."

His attention was then drawn to a Twitch chatter, who wanted to know whether Supcaitlin and Dilly's viral interaction was staged. HasanAbi relayed the query, saying:

"But, like, is it pre-planned? Like, you know that, like, she's going to, you know, give you a little kissy-poo and then be like, 'Oh, gross!' Is it like what it is?"

Timestamp: 07:38:25

Supcaitlin's channel moderator admitted that their kiss was pre-planned. He provided more details about the situation, saying:

"Yeah, because I feel she's had that reaction before and it has been blowing up to this kind of an idea, right? You know, like, she's just uncomfortable with touch in general. Right? So, when you're generally uncomfortable touching people, you know... it happens, right? Especially, if you, for example, like - you know, in her mindset, I'm like her little brother (the audio cuts)."

Dilly went on to say that their "bit" had been in the works for "months" and that they originally planned to do it at TwitchCon:

"The bit was planned, like, months in advance. We're talking about doing this at TwitchCon and blowing this up at TwitchCon. Right? This has been planned for a long time and I said, 'Whatever.'"

Fans react to HasanAbi's interview with Supcaitlin's mod Dilly

The 32-year-old's interview with Supcaitlin's mod quickly started to trend on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here's what the online community had to say about it:

Comment byu/dhan1umbc from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/dhan1umbc from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/dhan1umbc from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/dhan1umbc from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

In addition to HasanAbi, Twitch, and YouTube streamer Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" has also interviewed Dilly. During a livestream on January 8, 2024, the Florida native confronted him, stating that Supcaitlin was "using" him for content.