"I don't feel comfortable sitting here": Kick streamer HSTikkyTokky crashed University lecture on stream

A clip of Harrison "HSTikkyTokky" is going viral on social media after the Kick streamer crashed a University of Miami lecture and disrupted it by making controversial statements. The British content creator has garnered a lot of attention in recent weeks after his confrontation with fellow streamers on Kick and collaborations with popular figures such as Adin Ross.

In his most recent stream titled First Day in College, Harrison can be seen walking into classrooms at the University of Miami and making polarizing statements. For example, in this clip that has been shared extensively on X, formerly Twitter, HSTikkyTokky can be heard trolling at a lecture. The streamer walks out of the class after publicly announcing that he was not feeling safe sitting beside a l*sbian student:

"Excuse me miss, I don't feel comfortable sitting here. There's a l*sbian next to me, so I am leaving. I don't feel comfortable sitting here, there is a l*sbian next to me, so I am leaving."

Expand Tweet

He further cussed out the class in general before exiting and stated:

"I didn't sign up for this sh*t, so I am out. F*ck this environmental bullsh*t."

"This doesn't sit right": Social media divided on HSTikkyTokky's comments while pranking University lectures in Miami

HSTikkyTokky is a fitness influencer from the UK and has made a splash in the NA streaming scene after appearing on several Kick streams. Particularly, his statements calling out N3on's girlfriend Samantha Frank, garnered a lot of attention from viewers.

He has also clashed with other creators, including being called out by Kick streamer Zherka. The two even had a brawl in the streets of Miami a few days ago, going viral in the process. His latest stunt, where he pranked a number of University of Miami classes, has received mixed reactions.

Expand Tweet

The streamer's comments have sparked some backlash, with a few users on X accusing him of doing this only for clout. Supporters of the creator, on the other hand, found it quite funny. Here are some general reactions from social media.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

General reactions (Image via X)

For viewers who want to know more about HSTikkyTokky, read our feature about the Kick streamer's rise in popularity.