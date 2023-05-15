"I feel so evil" - Pokimane stuns budding Twitch streamers by donating money but with a "twist"

Imane "Pokimane" is widely recognized as a streamer who upholds good values. With an estimated net worth of over $2 million, it's safe to assume she is financially comfortable. However, her generosity matches her wealth. In her recent YouTube video, she played a rather interesting game with a few up-and-coming streamers where she offered them money, but with a catch.

Imane declared that she would double the amount for the next person if they declined the offer. Moreover, she demonstrated her kindness by bestowing a reward of 20-100 subscriptions to those streamers who showed humility.

The amount that she was offering to the streamers was certainly tempting. Reacting to her own game, Imane said:

"I feel so evil"

Pokimane plays a generous game with small Twitch streamers

In her latest YouTube video, Pokimane demonstrated her charitable side by donating more than $10,000 to small streamers, many of whom were in need of the support.

Throughout the game, she doubled the amount for the next streamer if the current one declined the money. The fortunate recipient who finally accepted the offer ended up receiving an astonishing $3,200, and their username is sickdegenerate.

Even though some streamers declined her offer, she did not leave them empty-handed. Instead, she exhibited generosity by donating 20 gifted subs ($99) to those who refused to accept the money.

Interestingly, the largest amount she donated to a single person was not the $3.2K but rather over $6.2K given to a Twitch streamer called Kybaer, who had around 3.3K followers and refused the money multiple times. This generous sum was a testament to his display of humility during the video.

Additionally, Pokimane donated to a transgender streamer, Shmoople, who refused the money and requested that it be doubled for the next person instead. As a token of appreciation, Pokimane gifted them with 20 subscriptions.

Here's what the fans said

Many acknowledged her kindness and generosity towards small streamers in need and praised her for using her platform to make a positive impact. Here are some of the top comments:

Streaming community shares their love for Imane (Image via YouTube)

It's worth noting that the video showcasing Pokimane's philanthropy was uploaded on her 27th birthday. In addition to her charitable efforts, she celebrated her special day with friends and fellow influencers. To read about the entire story, click here.

