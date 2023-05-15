Who attended Pokimane's 27th birthday party? Bella Poarch, Dream, xQc, and more pictured at the event

Imane, popularly known as "Pokimane," is considered one of the most prominent female influencers at present. With over 9.4 million followers on Twitch and an additional 6 million on Instagram, it comes as no surprise that some of the biggest personalities in the influencer industry attended her recent birthday celebration on May 14, 2023.

As she entered her 27th year, Pokimane celebrated her birthday with the company of notable figures from the influencer community, including Clay "Dream" (Minecraft YouTuber), Bella Poarch (TikTok star), and Felix "xQc" (Twitch streamer). Let's find out who else was there.

Who attended Pokimane's 27th birthday?

With one of the largest fan bases worldwide, Pokimane has developed a relationship with numerous notable influencers, YouTubers, and media personalities. Pictures from her birthday celebration have also gained traction on Twitter.

Pictures featuring prominent figures like Bella Poarch, Miyoung "Kkatamina," Christina "TinaKitten," Angela "AriaSaki," and Lily "LilyPichu" were taken and circulated on social media. Here's one posted by Bella:

Jenna "Meowri," a Twitch partner and cosplayer, as well as DenimsTV, were also in attendance at the birthday party:

In addition, Tim "EsfandTV," a Twitch streamer and co-owner of OTK, also joined the celebration and shared a picture of the pair on Twitter:

Two of the most highly anticipated attendees were Dream and xQc, and fans were thrilled to see them at the party. Here's a photo of the YouTuber Dream with fellow Twitch streamer PmBata:

Canadian Twitch streamer xQc was also present at the party. Below is a selfie of him with Dream:

sen 🌻 🍓 @sen_1k_ dream a month ago with xqc at lil nas’s birthday party dream today with xqc at poki’s birthday party they’re just la party pals im crying dream a month ago with xqc at lil nas’s birthday party dream today with xqc at poki’s birthday party they’re just la party pals im crying https://t.co/69U4nvUbh3

What did Pokimane wear for her birthday party?

The streamer is renowned for her extensive clothing collection from renowned fashion brands. Her birthday dress was immediately shared across the internet, where she was seen wearing an ombre crystal mini dress from Annie's Ibiza. Here's a picture of her dress:

As per the user, the ombre crystal mini dress costs a staggering $1197. Imane is yet to upload a birthday vlog or video to her YouTube channels.

With her birthday celebration over, the streamer has a tight schedule for the next few weeks. On Twitter, she shared that she will fly to South Korea today (May 15) to attend a fashion show in partnership with Gucci.

Thereafter, she will arrive in the Philippines on June 2. Additionally, she is set to attend the upcoming 2023 TwitchCon event in Paris. For those unaware, Pokimane is of half-Moroccan descent. She also announced that she would be visiting her motherland after a six-year period.

Poll : 0 votes