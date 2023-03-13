Who wore the most expensive outfit at The Streamer Awards 2023? A look at popular content creators' attires

The Streamer Awards is an event that recognizes popular streamers' accomplishments and showcases the latest fashion trends. This year's ceremony was no exception, as big names in the streaming world appeared on the red carpet in stunning outfits that caught everyone's attention.

One such name was popular Twitch streamer Imane "Pokimane", who wore an exquisite Seven Khalil gown paired with a Marzook Crystal Orb-White bag adorned with feathers. The entire outfit reportedly cost over $3.6K, making it among the most expensive outfits at the event.

Pokimane's outfit choice embodied the Streamer Awards spirit, where creativity, talent, and style all come together to celebrate the best in the streaming world.

Other outfits during The Streamer Awards 2023

This year, streamers arrived at The Streamer Awards in their finest attire, many opting for creative outfits that stood out.

While some outfits were undoubtedly expensive, it was clear that the focus was on creativity and self-expression, with streamers taking the opportunity to showcase their unique fashion sense and personalities.

Streamer Christina "TinaKitten" showcased her style at the ceremony with her stunning outfit. She wore a gown by Chloe Fashion, which reportedly costs $2,000, coupled with a white Prada bag, adding an extra $2,000 to the total cost.

Streamer Rachell "Valkyrae" made headlines before the Streamer Awards event by sharing her shopping experience for the co-hosting outfit on social media. She opted for a stunning silver dress by Portia and Scarlett, which reportedly cost $1,759.

Chess player and streamer Nemo, known as akaNemsko, made a bold fashion statement at the Streamer Awards by wearing a stunning butterfly bugle beaded gown by Sheri Hill. The gown featured intricate detailing with a butterfly design and beaded embellishments. At $1,118, akaNemsko's gown was among the pricier outfits worn at the event.

Jodi "QuarterJade" wore a Sheri Hill dress that cost $598, which featured a unique cut-out design. To complete her look, she carried a Cult Gaia Hera Mini Rhinestone Bag priced at $498, adding a touch of sparkle.

Streamer Tricia "Triciaisabirdy" made a bold fashion statement at the Streamer Awards by wearing a gorgeous Enchanted Rose Bloom Gown by Teuta Matoshi. The dress has a price tag of $1,290, making it one of the more expensive outfits at the event.

The host and creator of the event, Blaire "QTCinderella," also made a fashion statement on the red carpet. She wore a stunning dress by Portia and Scarlett, which reportedly cost $1,759.

British creator Gee "GeeNelly" wore a Shushu/Tong Colorblock Off-The-Shoulder Corset Minidress that featured a black-and-white design and a corset-style bodice. The dress costs $670.

Here are some other outfits adorned by the creators:

Although details about the suits worn by men at the event were not as widely publicized as the dresses worn by women, it is clear that they also brought their A-game to the event. Here is a picture of Ludwig and Hasan "HasanAbi" showcasing their outfits:

Here's what Felix "xQc" wore:

The Streamer Awards is a celebration of the best and brightest in the streaming community, and the event featured multiple categories to honor the achievements of these individuals. To read about all the winners, click here.

