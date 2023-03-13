Fans of Ludwig Ahgren, the popular Twitch streamer and content creator, were left thoroughly impressed when he shared a KFC commercial that featured him and fellow streamer Nathan "Stanz."

The commercial was part of KFC's advertising campaign for their Double Down chicken sandwich and aired on stream as an ad during the Streamer Awards 2023. Fans were delighted to see Ludwig and Stanz's dynamic in a mainstream advertisement, and many praised the commercial for its humor and production value.

One fan comically wrote how Ludwig supported a "small business":

"Truly a masterpiece" - Fans react as Ludwig Ahgren partners with KFC and MTN DEW Gaming

Ludwig Ahgren's Mogul Moves Twitter page teased the KFC commercial featuring him and fellow streamer Stanz, leaving fans eagerly anticipating its release. Before its release, the Twitter page wrote:

"We've been cooking up something for the @StreamerAwards. Make sure you tune in to watch Saturday starting at 3 PM PT."

Ludwig took to the replies to announce the commercial. However, it appears that QTCinderella, his girlfriend and creator of the Streamer Awards, was unaware of his project. He wrote:

"MAKE SURE TO TUNE IN FOR SOMETHING SPECIAL WITH @MTNDEWGaming and @KFC. WATCH IF YOU LIKE FUN. OR IF YOURE HUNGRY. #MtnDewPartner ILoveYouQTPleaseDontBeMadIPromiseYouWillLoveIt."

There has been a flurry of comments on social media, with many praising its professional-level production and creativity. Here are some of the reactions to the YouTube video:

Fans also took to Twitter to share their reactions. One of Ludwig Ahgren's fan pages shared the clip, which also saw a few comments. Here are some of them:

Stanz's cameo was well-received by the community:

KFC also shared a tweet in recognition of the crossover:

The streamer responded by tweeting:

Not the first creator to partner up with a major brand

Ludwig's collaboration with KFC is just the latest in a long line of major streamer-brand collaborations that have taken place within the online community. These collaborations have become increasingly common in recent years as more brands recognize the power and influence of online content creators.

One notable example of a streamer-brand collaboration is when JJ "KSI," the popular UK-based YouTuber, partnered with Adidas for a commercial. In the commercial, KSI showcases Adidas' new KSI-themed sneakers while incorporating his trademark humor and personality.

