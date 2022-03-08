Small Twitch streamer Acousticslove is left shocked upon receiving 1700 gift subs from first-time viewer

A clip of a small streamer named "Acousticslove" gaining 1700 subs on Twitch from a mysterious viewer has been making the rounds online, leaving many to question how one person could donate that much money.

Acousticslove is a small creator on the platform, who has been seemingly streaming for two years without finding much success in terms of gaining mass amounts of viewers. She has fostered a small, caring community that supports her in any way they can, giving kind words of encouragement as she tries to grow her channel.

But all of that changed yesterday when a mysterious new viewer named "Optus" donated 1700 subs to her channel, leaving the streamer and her audience speechless. To put that number into perspective, she was probably receiving 5 to 10 subs every month, if any at all, so for her to receive that many is a huge difference.

Since every sub on Twitch is just shy of $5.00, a rough estimate of what the price would be for that many gift subs is $8,500. It is definitely an insane amount of money to throw around.

Acousticslove left shocked by 1700 sub donation

After a long period of sitting in shock, Acousticslove expressed that this amount is more incredible than it may seem, as she has struggled to hold 10 viewers on average.

"You guys, we were trying to increase the viewer average to 10-20 last week, and now I have 1,700 subs!"

Acousticslove then jokes that she may faint from the excitement, and thanks Optus for their generosity.

"I'm gonna faint! Thank you so much for your generosity!"

She then thanked her audience for being so grateful for the large donation, and thanked the mysterious viewer again, joking that they were insane for donating that much money in one go.

"Thank you guys for thanking Optus! Thank you for your kindness, your generosity, your insanity! *laughs* Thank you so much!"

After remaining speechless for a bit, she then expresses that the situation is overwhelming her in a good way, stating that she is utterly confused.

"I don't even know what to say, I just feel like, so confused!"

Viewers react to Acousticslove receiving a massive sub donation

While a small streamer being donated this much is never a bad thing, some Reddit users had their doubts about the mysterious Optus, with many saying that the amount of money donated in one sitting is absurd.

With that being said, this sudden token of generosity elicited a plethora of opinions on Reddit. Furthermore, Acousticslove has accrued a tremendous amount of subs in one stream.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul