The second season of the eISL is currently in full flow as multiple teams are vying for bragging rights in the premier Indian FIFA 23 Esports tournament. Jamshedpur FC have secured the services of two of the most talented and dynamic competitive FIFA players in the nation, with Arvind Mass and Darvesh Khera donning their jerseys in this prestigious competition.

This is Arvind's second stint with Jamshedpur FC, having been retained by the club after an impressive run in the first season of eISL. The Gods Reign Esports athlete is renowned for his attacking prowess on the virtual pitch, and the enigmatic gamer will be hoping to prove his mettle once again.

In a conversation with Sportskeeda Esports' Shivanshu Raturi, Arvind Mass provided some valuable insight into the life of a competitive FIFA 23 player, as well as his experiences with Jamshedpur FC and their fanbase.

Gods Reign Esports' Arvind Mass has been retained by Jamshedpur FC for the second season of eISL

Q. This is your second year representing Jamshedpur FC in the eISL. How did it feel to be retained by the club?

Arvind: I feel honored to be retained by Jamshedpur FC and to represent them in eISL Season 2. They are amongst the most prominent names in the ISL, with some of the best fans in the nation.

Q. What are your favorite performances and memories from the previous season of eISL?

Arvind: It was my match against Lokmanyu from Kerala Blasters, which eventually gave us our first win of the inaugural season of eISL. The match ended 3-2 in my favor, and with my partner Akash winning his fixture as well, we were able to secure all three points.

Q. Your new partner at Jamshedpur FC is your teammate at Gods Reign Esports, Darvesh. How does it help to have him as a teammate?

Arvind: It helps both of us a lot because we have already started playing together for Gods Reign and have good chemistry, which many teams might lack. We have been practicing together over the course of the FIFA 23 game cycle, and have experience playing in 2v2 situations as well.

Q. How is the experience different between the LAN setting of last year and the online gameplay of the current season?

Arvind: The experience is very different because this year we are playing from the comfort of our own homes and can give it our best. However, the LAN setup was really enjoyable too, as the high-stakes situation made the build-up for every game extremely intense.

Q. Both you and Darvesh already have experience playing 2v2 FIFA at the highest level. What's the difference in preparation and approach between 1v1 and 2v2 gameplay?

Arvind: It's all about practicing and getting better. Darvesh and I have been practicing against the best co-op teams out there, while for my 1v1 preparation, I usually practice against not only Indian pros, but other South Asian competitive players as well.

Q. There are multiple accomplished duos teaming up in the eISL this season. Who do you think are your strongest challengers?

Arvind: I would say CJ and Sagnik from Bengaluru FC. They're two of India's finest players and have plenty of experience playing at the highest level.

Q. How do you manage to find a balance between preparing for FGS qualifiers and eISL?

Arvind: It's very hectic at times, as playing so much FIFA at the highest level continuously can be slightly draining. However, it motivates me to learn things from other pros and incorporate those aspects into my style of play.

Q. Since this is your second stint with Jamshedpur FC, have you had any interaction with the fanbase or the players themselves?

Arvind: I have had a lot of support from the Jamshedpur FC fanbase over the last two seasons of eISL. Not only have the fans reached out to me on social media to encourage me after tough losses, the Jamshedpur FC players have also sent video messages, wishing me luck for future games.

Q. As an accomplished esports athlete competing at the highest level, what's your message to aspiring gamers who wish to succeed in the world of competitive gaming?

Arvind: Practice is the most crucial aspect in any esport, so play a lot and never give up. Always put in your best efforts and your talent will eventually be showcased for the world to see and admire.

