"I feel this season was more challenging than the inaugural edition of the eISL": East Bengal FC player Shayantan Mondal

The second season of eISL is reaching its final stages. There is still a lot to play for, as the fifth and sixth spots in the playoffs remain vacant for the time being. Last year's table toppers, East Bengal FC, are unfortunately at the bottom of the table this time around.

Shayantan Mondal, who is signed with NoScope Gaming, was retained by the Red and Gold Brigade after some stellar performances in 2022. However, things haven't quite been the same for him and Akshat Khandelwal, as the historic club from Kolkata has flattered to deceive in eISL Season 2.

In conversation with Sportskeeda Esports' Yasho Amonkar, Shayantan speaks about how he feels about representing his local club, what areas of his game he thinks need improvement, and which particular player has impressed him the most.

"East Bengal FC is my motivation to do well in every eISL game": Shayantan

Q) You were one of the few players to be retained by your club ahead of eISL Season 2. How big of a confidence boost was this heading into the season?

Shayantan: It was a lovely feeling to play for my local club last season. We finished first on the points table, following which I was retained by the club.

Of course, being retained was a big confidence boost for me because the FIFA scene in India is way too competitive now.

Q) Being a Bengali, it must really be a dream come true to represent your local club, East Bengal FC, for two years running. How did you feel when the CEO of the club presented you with the jersey back in December?

Shayantan: Considering I am a local boy, it was a really proud moment for me to receive the jersey from the club’s CEO. Being able to represent your childhood club is always going to be a surreal feeling that words can't describe.

I have been a huge East Bengal FC fan since my school days, and going to watch the Kolkata Derby with my father will always be etched in my memory. For these reasons, the club holds a special place in my heart.

Q) Having obtained just four points from eight matches so far, the Red and Gold Brigade are out of contention for a playoff spot this season. How would you like to reflect on the performances by you and Akshat Khandelwal?

Shayantan: Honestly speaking, I am really disappointed with my performances this season after what we achieved last season.

However, failure is part of life. You have to accept it and move on. I hope that next season I will come back stronger. I think Akshat has done whatever he could do for the team.

Q) East Bengal’s attack has been producing the goods this term. However, the defense has been rather leaky, conceding a league-high 66 goals. Is that one of the areas you would like to improve on moving forward?

Shayantan: Defense will always be an important aspect of FIFA. Of course, that is our main concern. But overall, I need to improve in all departments as well, which I am working towards.

Q) Being in a position where you cannot mathematically qualify for the playoffs is not easy. How do you keep yourself motivated for the upcoming games in such a scenario?

Shayantan: If you represent your childhood club, then every match is important. So, East Bengal FC is my motivation to do well in every eISL game.

Moreover, every game of FIFA can turn out to be a learning experience for a player. No matter how good you are at the game, there is always room for improvement.

We still have a couple of matches left to play, and we will look to do our best so that our fans have something to cheer about.

Q) Can you shed some light on how the ongoing season has been different from the inaugural season of the eISL?

Shayantan: The level of competition this season is way higher than last year. Some of the top FIFA pros in India decided not to participate last year, but they are all competing this time out. Hence, I feel this season was more challenging than the inaugural edition of the eISL.

Q) Earlier on in the season, you mentioned Bengaluru FC as one of the favorites for the title. Have there been any other sides that have impressed you?

Shayantan: I still reckon Bengaluru FC are the most formidable side in the eISL. The reason for this is Charanjot Singh.

He is one of the best FIFA esports players in Asia, and his records speak louder than words. He will be someone to keep an eye on in the playoffs.

