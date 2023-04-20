"A FIFA tournament of this magnitude should always be played on LAN": Kerala Blasters FC player Shubham Jadhav

The second season of the eISL, India's premier FIFA tournament, is reaching its business end. Many new faces were seen competing this time around, including some top pros who hadn't participated in the inaugural edition.

Shubham Jadhav is a player who has had the privilege to experience the eISL with two different teams. The former Odisha FC star won the Kerala Blasters FC qualifier earlier this year to partner up with Lokmanyu Chaturvedi in this year's tournament.

In conversation with Sportskeeda Esports' Yasho Amonkar, Shubham gets candid about how he feels donning the yellow jersey of the Kerala Blasters, shares his two cents on what organizations can do to further elevate FIFA esports in India, and reveals his targets for the remainder of the season.

"With the right resources, strategies, coaches, and grassroots, India could potentially dominate the world of FIFA esports soon": Shubham

Q) Although you were a part of the inaugural edition of the eISL last year, this is your first season with Kerala Blasters FC. How does it feel to represent a team with one of the biggest fan bases in India?

Shubham: Oh, surreal! I always wanted to be a part of Kerala Blasters FC. I kept telling my close friends that I wanted to play for the Kerala Blasters is the eISL. In a way, there was always a sense of manifesting this move, and I’m glad it worked.

Speaking of their fans, wow! I can’t put into words how different it feels to be playing for this club. There’s that added pressure to perform at your best, but it's a positive one, which I have always liked. I honestly love the fans a lot and would love to be here for a long time.

Q) While last season was played on LAN, it has turned into an online affair this time around. What are the major differences you have found in both formats?

Shubham: For me, a FIFA tournament of this magnitude should always be played on LAN. Online FIFA is good, but it comes with a lot of technical difficulties and challenges that are difficult to solve.

When competing in LAN events, you get to be around your teammates and competitors, so there’s always a positive environment around you. In online tournaments, we have to talk to our teammates via Discord or PS parties.

There is zero delay in LAN, whereas online FIFA can depend on ping and become laggy at times. These are some of the main differences between LAN tournaments and online tournaments.

Usually, some players crumble under pressure on LAN, whereas they’re comfortable playing from their own place while competing online, which is honestly a major difference.

Q) Despite earning only six points on the league table, there is still a chance for you to push Kerala up to a playoff spot. What will your mindset be going into these last few matches?

Shubham: We are currently on six points on the eISL table with two games to play. We need to win two out of two and hope for favorable results elsewhere to make the eISL playoffs.

When you ask about the mindset, it has always been on the right track. Me and Lokmanyu have been two of the best players over the last few years. We know what we are doing; it’s just that we are not getting much luck, which is an integral part of any tournament.

We have conceded so many glitchy goals towards the dying moments of matches. This could have been avoided, and 4-6 points would have been added to our tally, which would have been enough for our points target.

There have been so many ups and downs throughout this eISL season, but it’s important to stick together as a team and fight till the end, which we will.

Q) Having scored 17 goals in eight eISL fixtures, Vanshaj Sharma is one of only two players ahead of you in the race for the MVP award. Do you ever banter with your Mumbai Ultras eSports teammate regarding this?

Shubham: Haha! I always have quality banter with him. He’s been having a tremendous eISL season. The issue is that if I don’t qualify for the playoffs, the MVP race won’t matter to me.

Vanshaj has already qualified for the playoffs alongside Aditya, who was a goal behind me, so these guys are guaranteed extra games. Hence, I’m not at all thinking about this right now. Qualifying for the eISL playoffs is the target.

Q) What improvements have been made to the current eISL campaign compared to last season? Is there something you feel can be done better going forward?

Shubham: Content quality has increased. This is very important when building a brand or an athlete's image. The eISL team has also been considering the suggestions given to them by the players. Also, Mr. Ashwin Iyer, who has been handling this project, is always all ears for us, which we respect a lot about him.

Going forward, I would prefer the tournament to become a LAN event again. Involving footballers and football fans in the tournament, and doing giveaways, etc., could also help grow eISL's popularity. Moreover, the prize pool has been drastically reduced, so I am hoping for a better one next year.

Q) What do you think organisations should do to take the FIFA esports scene in India to the next level?

Shubham: FIFA esports is in its initial stages of growth. I feel organizations want to have players on board who can generate something for them rather than just burn, which has to change. India is ranked 15th in the world in one of the toughest esports to master as it is not only skill-based but also meta-based.

We perform well not only in the country but all around Asia as well. With the right resources, strategies, coaches, and grassroots, India could potentially dominate the world of FIFA esports soon.

There should be a different tournament that includes all the organizations, and it should run for a month or two. Some content creators should be involved as well. FIFA esports in India is lacking in tournaments and viewership, which are the basis of any successful esport.

However, some organizations have to start doing it rather than hoping it becomes big on its own. With EA Sports FC 24 coming, I feel this is the right time for organizations to take a step in the right direction.

Q) Mumbai City FC is the only club in India that have gone above and beyond to promote FIFA esports by having a separate team for FGS. Do you feel other football clubs should be more involved?

Shubham: Mumbai City FC is doing a splendid job by signing esports athletes on a full-time basis. This is going to be my personal opinion, but I feel all ISL clubs should sign the e-athletes on a full-time role.

Being signed by ISL clubs on a full-time basis will be beneficial for us in the long run. The more time we spend in a football club environment, the better it will be for us when compared to being signed with esports organizations.

I personally feel this will happen; let’s hope for the best. Yes, I feel football clubs should get involved, as FIFA esports in India has massive potential considering we are ranked 15th in the world.

Poll : 0 votes