"You can learn all the tricks and moves in FIFA, but strategic advantage depends on how you perceive football as a game": Vanshaj Sharma, FC Goa eISL player

The competitive scenario of FIFA in India got a major boost with the commencement of eISL (e-Indian Super League). Season 1 of the tournament commenced on 21 November 2021 and the league’s group stage will conclude on 13 March 2022.

Four teams out of the eleven competing will qualify for the Grand Finals.

FC Goa is one of the eleven teams that is likely to qualify for the upcoming Grand Finals. In conversation with Sportskeeda Esports’ Debolina Banerjee, Vanshaj Sharma, one of the two players representing FC Goa, talks about his journey in the Esports world, his eISL experience, and more.

Vanshaj talks about his FIFA journey

Q. Tell us about your journey as a FIFA player. When did you first play the game competitively?

Vanshaj: The beginning was quite natural, and luckily my family motivated me to pursue this path. Me, along with my elder brother, have played on almost every PlayStation platform, starting with the PS2 and the current version of PS5. I have played a lot of games with my brother starting in FIFA 12 and have not lost touch since then.

My first tournament was in the year 2018, in Mumbai, which was more like a social event in a reputed restro-bar. I bagged my first competitive win over there and since then I have always looked forward and leveraged the opportunities that came my way.

Q. Where does India stand in the competitive scenario of sports games like FIFA? Do you believe that it gets enough attention?

Vanshaj: India is in a unique position as the majority of our population is young and energetic. In the coming years, we stand to benefit from this demographic mix. FIFA as a game is very special and clearly stands out from other battle royale games.

I believe with more online/offline events such as the current eISL, and more recognition on digital platforms, FIFA can garner more attention and motivate youngsters to try out their skills in it. Clearly, people are able to grasp the idea of an e-athlete, but we need more people to spread the word.

Q. Real-life football plays an intrinsic role in FIFA. Does being a football fan matter in order to become a good FIFA player?

Vanshaj: In FIFA, you can learn all the tricks and moves, but what gives you a strategic advantage in the game is how you make sense of football as a game. Watching and playing football has clearly augmented my skills in the game, as in tough situations I need to use tactics like a football manager. I make the most of each of my team members and keep it simple with classic football. That is my mantra!

Q. FIFA 21 was heavily criticized for all the bugs and glitches. Do you think EA Sports has improved FIFA 22 in comparison? Which FIFA version do you like the most?

Vanshaj: Since FIFA 22 is on the next generation (PS5), it makes the game less glitchy and more realistic, which is much better for us professional players competing at the national level.

As they have reviewed the feedback of all the players in the community, I personally feel EA has made the game better compared to the older versions.

Q. The introduction of eISL was a big step towards establishing FIFA as a popular competitive game in the Indian Esports world. What has the experience been like competing in this league so far?

Vanshaj: A platform like eISL is a big opportunity for all of us. We get to represent the FIFA community and earn our recognition on a global scale. I firmly believe that eISL is a step in the right direction and will earn great dividends in the coming years.

In my personal experience, I am elated to play alongside the best of the best. I get to think on my toes and try out things that I have not done before. This experience has helped me shape myself better, both professionally and personally.

Q. You, along with your partner Afnan Ameen Khan, represent FC Goa in the eISL. Tell us more about the team you represent and the synergy with your teammates.

Vanshaj: FC Goa is a very energetic and tactical team in the ISL. My teammates and I are happy to represent such a team that matches our mentality. FC Goa has some great players and they play football in a beautiful and simple manner which we also aim for as well.

Me and Afnan are probably the youngest duo in the eISL and our playing styles mix well together. Our co-op matches show that chemistry is vital, and we seem to coordinate well in the game. I am glad to have a strong and skillful partner like him.

Q. FC Goa is currently one of the top teams in the tournament and if all goes well you will be able to compete in the Grand Finals. Which teams do you consider to be your greatest competitors to achieve this?

Vanshaj: SC East Bengal play FIFA spectacularly and their gameplay is pleasing to watch as they try to think outside the box and take risks. They are definitely a strong competitor for us.

Aside from that team, Chennaiyan FC also have a strong duo and they play great FIFA. Both teammates are excellent in individual matches and keep a cool head, which is very much required in this atmosphere. Hence, I would consider them as top competitors for the top spot as well.

Q. Competing in the FIFA Global Series is the goal of every FIFA player. Is it your goal as well? What are our other aspirations when it comes to your career as a professional player?

Vanshaj: Of course! The FIFA Global Series is the biggest opportunity that we can aspire for. It will be a very unique experience which will allow us to push our limits. I am clearly striving for that spot to showcase my talent on-stage.

I would love to be drafted to a competitive FIFA club to grow as an individual and consistently test my skills. Alongside that, I will be on a constant lookout for these big-ticket tournaments and keep playing with the best to stay the best.

Q. Since FIFA 21 is one of the medal events in the upcoming 2022 Asian Games, do you have any plans on representing India in it?

Vanshaj: That was big news for everyone here as well. We appreciate the support and recognition that the 2022 Asian Games are showing to FIFA. It is now certainly considered a game that requires strong mental composure coupled with robust skills. If given the opportunity, I would love to represent my country at the 2022 Asian Games and give my best.

Q. What are your words of wisdom to other FIFA players who want to establish themselves professionally as gamers?

Vanshaj: Perseverance is the key. Keep learning from your defeats, count your defeats as a lesson and do not remain stagnant. If you to professional Esports players out there, they did not stop when they were defeated; they kept coming back stronger and that is what is required.

Be creative and bold when setting your strategies and trust your instincts while taking those high-risk, highly rewarding shots. At the same time, develop a unique playing style that suits your thinking and continue to build on that so that you can easily stand out.

