"If Mumbai City FC win eISL, I deserve the FIFA Global Series spot": Mumbai City FC player Karman Tikka

India's biggest FIFA tournament, eISL, is just a few matches away from concluding. Mumbai City FC finished third in the table after a strenuous league campaign. Having defeated Chennaiyan FC in the Upper Bracket fixture, the Islanders are one win away from reaching the final.

Karman Tikka, a 19-year-old FIFA pro, lost in the semi-finals of the Mumbai City FC qualifier. However, under particular circumstances, he was selected for their eISL roster. Over the last few months, the underdog has grown into a champion player.

In conversation with Sportskeeda Esports' Yasho Amonkar, Karman revealed why he was included on Mumbai City FC's roster, his favorite FIFA pros, and why he feels he deserves to represent the country in the FIFA Global Series.

"I want to dedicate my FIFA journey to my father, and I'll try to win eISL for him": Karman

Q) What is your earliest memory of playing FIFA? When did you realize that you are good enough to pursue this as a career?

Karman: My earliest memory of playing FIFA was when I was ten and played FIFA 14 with my cousins and friends. We used to play casually during night stays.

After playing casually for 2-3 years, I went to my first local LAN event to assess my abilities. I got knocked out in the quarterfinals, so I was happy with my performance as a first-timer.

At that point, I started seeing it as a competitive game instead of a casual fun activity. But because of my studies, I could not entirely focus, and I stopped playing for two years.

When COVID-19 stopped everything, including schools, colleges, etc., I was free and had nothing to do. So I started playing the game again. The mechanics of FIFA 21 favored my gameplay. I started enjoying the title, and by the end of FIFA 21, I was confident of playing against professional players in India.

Q) Are you a skilled gamer in general, or do you just play FIFA? How significant a role did real-life football have on you becoming a pro player?

Karman: I would like to call myself a skilled gamer because rather than playing only FIFA, I feel like I am half decent in many other games, including Rocket League, Call of Duty, Fortnite, Brawlhalla, etc.

Since my childhood, watching and playing football has significantly impacted my becoming a FIFA pro. I watched Chelsea play in 2009, and they became my favorite team. I love watching them play, and I often try to replicate their moves in the game.

Q) A lot of parents in India are reluctant to allow their children to pursue unconventional career choices. Did you face similar issues in your journey?

Karman: I did not struggle much in convincing my parents. They told me to focus on my education and do whatever I wanted to do side-by-side. They have supported my decisions and have always pushed me to do better.

I want to dedicate my FIFA journey to my father, who used to be delighted after every win. I'll try to win the league for him.

Q) You were beaten by Siddh Chandarana in the semi-final of the Mumbai City FC qualifier. However, Siddh opted against competing in the eISL, which opened a door for you. How did this all pan out, and what was your reaction?

Karman: When I played Siddh Chandarana in the semi-finals of the Mumbai City FC qualifiers, I felt I played very well. But due to some unfortunate technical issues, I lost my head.

Obviously, Siddh showed his experience, stayed focused, and managed to win the 3rd leg. However, he didn't want to play the PS4 version and compromise on his FGS qualifiers. That's why he backed out of the eISL.

I was not happy about it initially because it felt like I got my spot out of luck rather than earning it. But I had to live with it since I didn't want to leave this golden opportunity.

Q) Mumbai City FC are the reigning champions of the ISL. Does the pressure of representing such a prestigious city affect you?

Karman: Firstly, I'm proud to represent Mumbai City FC in the eISL. I do feel pressure representing such a big club. But I think the more the pressure, the more the responsibilities.

I am the kind of person who tends to perform better under pressure. I like the pressure, and it helps me get better.

Q) You and Ashwin Kalyan have been great in the eISL so far. How would you describe him as a co-op partner? Who calls the shots in-game?

Karman: I'm lucky to have a partner like Ashwin Kalyan because he's also used to playing co-op, which is rare. Moreover, we both use the same camera angles and tactics, which gives us the confidence to know what to do in every situation.

It's not like a specific person is calling shots in the game. He uses his creativity to create chances, and I use my instinctive finishing to convert them into goals.

I feel our strong point is our communication because we call every pass before playing it. We keep each other's morale up by motivating each other to get better day by day.

Q) Can you describe your experience of representing Mumbai City FC? What are your thoughts on major traditional franchises branching into esports?

Karman: It has been a fantastic experience representing Mumbai City FC in the eISL. I loved the amount of attention and respect I received here. Mumbai City FC is one of the biggest clubs in the ISL. Since they already have their FGS team, they know how to look after their esports players.

It's nice to see traditional franchises branching into esports as it will help grow the Indian esports community. I want India to step into esports because it is the future fully.

Q) What are your thoughts on the format of the eISL? Do you think it is the right step to popularize the esports scene in India?

Karman: I feel it's an excellent new format to the FIFA scene because everyone is used to playing 1v1, but in the eISL, co-op is the crucial factor that matters. It has been enjoyable playing 2v2 because it's new to the competitive scene.

I believe it's the right step to popularise the esports scene in India because ISL is the highest level of football in India, and using it in esports would increase the fan base and craze among the fans. eISL, along with its famous sponsorships and partners, promotes a lot to popularise esports across India.

Q) When you are not playing FIFA, who are the three players you like watching? What part of their gameplay has inspired you?

Karman: When I am not playing FIFA, I like watching Saransh Jain because of his manual pressing in-game, which I feel is the best in India.

I also follow Ashwin Kalyan because of his attacking creativity and confidence. He won't hesitate to take a long shot in the game's final stages when you fear losing the ball.

I love Sagnik's gameplay. I feel his attacking creativity and instinctive skillful finishing are the best that eISL can provide.

I've seen their matches regularly, and I pick up a few things from their gameplay, which helps me improve my game and make me a better player.

Q) If Mumbai City FC wins the eISL and you get selected for the FIFA Global Series, how prepared will you be for the event as it will be played on the PS5, as opposed to the eISL, which is on PS4?

Karman: If Mumbai City FC wins the eISL and I get selected for the FIFA Global Series, I'll be prepared mentally because winning the eISL would give me a massive boost in confidence.

I believe the eISL is India's most prominent and most competitive league. Hence, if I can win it, I'll be the deserving candidate to grab that FIFA Global Series spot. Since the start, I've been playing the PS4 version of the game, though the FGS will be played on PS5.

I believe that I would be more than prepared to play the PS5 version of the game. If I want to call myself a pro gamer, I should know how to adapt to the PS5 version since the basics are very similar.

