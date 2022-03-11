"Our sole aim is to win eISL and make East Bengal and FIFA fans happy": SC East Bengal player Ankit Gupta

The inaugural edition of India's biggest FIFA tournament, eISL, has approached its business end. After a grueling five months of intense action, the top four teams have been found. SC East Bengal have been brilliant over the last few weeks and have topped the league standings.

Ankit Gupta, a Mumbai-based FIFA pro player, has been a massive reason for East Bengal's fruitful performances. The 25-year-old's life revolves around football. He is not only brilliant at FIFA but is also a football coach.

In conversation with Sportskeeda Esports' Yasho Amonkar, Ankit describes how football has changed his life, shares his experiences playing with and against Shayantan Mondal, and reveals who he thinks is their biggest competitor.

"Even while playing FIFA, I try to use some of my on-ground techniques": Ankit

Q) What is your earliest memory of playing the game of FIFA? Which installment got you into the competitive side of things?

Ankit: As far as I can remember, my earliest memory would most definitely be playing FIFA 98 on my neighbor's computer while we both managed the game on a single keyboard. That's how my fondness towards FIFA was established.

I have been fascinated or rather obsessed with sports since my formative years, due to which I have naturally developed a competitive spirit right from the start. While I was fairly good at this game, playing FIFA competitively was never on my agenda. I decided to give this a go solely due to my friend's compulsion, so I went for it.

Q) What is your preferred formation in FIFA? Do you try sticking to the traditional style of 4-4-2 and 4-2-3-1, or do you try experimenting with bold formations?

Ankit: My go-to formation while playing competitive FIFA is 4-2-3-1, which is the most balanced formation to play with. However, I enjoy experimenting with different formations such as 4-1-2-1-2, 3-4-1-2, etc.

Q) The esports scene has grown vastly in North America and Europe. However, many Indian households still look down upon such a field. What is your take on it? Did you face any problems from friends and family in this regard?

Ankit: Yes, the esports scene in India is currently on the rise and has observed sustainable growth, especially during COVID-19. Personally, my friends and family have been my major support from day one and partially why I pursued eISL.

A major roadblock that many aspiring esports players face is the lack of support from their families, which stems from the fact that most Indian households are oblivious of esports as a concept. However, with the booming esports culture, I see things changing for the better.

Q) You lost the grand finale of the SC East Bengal eISL qualifier to Shayantan Mondal. He is your co-op partner now, and both of you have been on fire. What is your experience of playing against and with him?

"Shayantan's finest quality is that he reads and understands the game well and quickly adapts to the situation": Ankit (Image via Ankit)

Ankit: Shayantan Mondal is the most focused player I've encountered in my life. He is impeccable in whatever he does, and I'm grateful to have him as my co-op partner.

His finest quality is that he reads and understands the game well and quickly adapts to the situation, which also helps me perform well and showcase my talent freely. I can say I have got the best possible co-op partner in the eISL tournament.

Q) SC East Bengal is currently top of eISL and is one of the firm favorites to win the trophy. However, the team was outside the top four during mid-season. How did you make a comeback?

Ankit: "One day at a time" is my life's mantra and has become my motto for life. Shayantan and I have never really discussed any forthcoming games. We went with the mindset of focusing on the game at hand.

We tried channeling our minds, hearts, and souls into it rather than worrying about what lies ahead of us and having no control over it. That is exactly how we kept the momentum going, and I would like to believe it worked out for the best for us.

Q) Although SC East Bengal is first in eISL, they are struggling in ISL. Considering the football club has a massive fanbase in West Bengal, do you feel their fans have been able to gain some joy due to your success in the virtual world of football?

Ankit: It is an absolute honor to represent one of the oldest clubs in the country that is so rich in history. I am obliged to be a part of SC East Bengal and certainly very proud.

Yes, the kind of love and support we have been receiving from SC East Bengal fans has been overwhelming. I am happy to see them following our fixtures and never leaving an opportunity to wish us luck. I am confident SC East Bengal will shine in the ISL as well.

Q) The league stages have almost come to a close. How happy are you with your team's performances so far? What is your target for this season?

Ankit: I feel content with the way we have performed in this league as a unit, which has helped us massively in this tournament.

Initially, our goal was to get into the top four, but now our sole aim is to win this tournament and make East Bengal fans, my family, friends, and everyone proud and happy. They have supported us immensely throughout the competition.

Q) Apart from playing FIFA, you are also a football coach in Mumbai. Do you like playing in real life, or are you better off gaming? Do you reckon your football expertise will help you while playing the game?

Ankit: Football is an indispensable part of my life, and it revolves around it. Football has been my only passion ever since I started playing as a child, and I am always up for this game.

Even while playing FIFA, I try to use some of my on-ground techniques. Now and then, it does help me better my game and perform a notch higher. I believe that having an on-ground experience and knowledge of the game can leverage your online game.

Q) The prize pool and the chance of competing in the FIFA Global Series are two of the main pros of competing in the eISL. What are your overall thoughts on the format and structure of the league?

Ankit: What fascinated me was how the format of this league was set up. Players across different states of our country get an equal opportunity to showcase their talent on a platform of this magnitude.

The only thing I wanted and wished for was that whichever team bags the winning title in this league should be celebrated just the way it is in the ISL. Apart from that, I am delighted with the league's format and structure.

Q) Your team has only lost one game so far, which is three less than the next best team. How are you able to maintain this consistency? Who do you think is your biggest competitor among the remaining sides?

Ankit: As previously stated, the mantra "one day at a time" helped us be consistent throughout the tournament. The biggest competition we have is ourselves.

Staying in a bio-bubble for over four months and trying to be the best version of who we are and focusing only on being better today than we were yesterday, then who we are competing against shouldn't matter.

A lot of mental preparation goes before every match to face whatever may come. Mumbai City FC has been consistent since the tournament's inception, so watch out for them!

