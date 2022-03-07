"I couldn't believe that a FIFA tournament with such a huge prize pool would happen in India": FC Goa player Afnan Ameen

FIFA esports in India experienced a massive rise in prominence when the eISL was announced in 2021. Players from around the country have a platform to showcase their talent while representing an ISL team.

The 18-year-old esports pro, Afnan Ameen, is one such player who got the chance to make a name for himself. Representing FC Goa, Afnan has performed consistently so far. The Gaurs are fourth on the table and are in a great place to finish in the top four.

In conversation with Sportskeeda Esports' Yasho Amonkar, Afnan sheds light on his esports journey so far, his first impression of the announcement of eISL, and talks about his preferred formation this year.

"There are many opportunities in India, not just in FIFA but in other esports too": Afnan

Q) When did you start playing FIFA? Which was the first competitive tournament that you took part in, be it offline or online?

Afnan: So I started playing the game in FIFA 18. Back then, I didn't know a lot about the competitive scene. So, I just used to play kick-off mode with my friends, and then I started playing some online tournaments.

The first major competitive tournament that I took part in was the eISL India Premiership Winter Qualifier, in which I was the runner-up.

Q) A lot of FIFA players are lured to the game due to their love for football. Is it the same in your case? If so, which is your favourite team in real life?

Afnan: It is indeed the same for me because everyone loves football, and FIFA is football but on the virtual screen. My favourite team is FC Barcelona because I just love how they play the game. Moreover, Lionel Messi is my favourite player.

"FIFA 22 is certainly better than many previous iterations of the game": Afnan (Image via Afnan)

Q) What are your thoughts on FIFA 22? Is the overall gameplay better than the previous iterations? What are the changes you would like to see in the future instalments?

Afnan: I don’t think FIFA 22 is the best FIFA game ever, but it is certainly better than many previous iterations of the game. Gameplay, in general, is better than the last two versions of the game.

One change that I would like to see in future instalments has to be the consistency in finishing. Sometimes you can score a thirty-yard finesse shot without any problem. On the other hand, you can't even score one-on-ones with the keepers at times.

Q) How did you get to know about eISL? What was your initial reaction when you heard about the qualifiers, prize pool, etc.?

Afnan: I got to know about the eISL from my friend who also plays the game. At first, I couldn't believe that a FIFA tournament with such a huge prize pool would happen in India. Moreover, the opportunity to represent an ISL club was massive.

Q) Your team, Goa FC, have been brilliant in the inaugural edition of eISL. What is your success mantra? How is your chemistry with your teammate Vanshaj Sharma?

Afnan: We don't actually have a success mantra. We just take one game at a time and try to win it. Even if we lose, we don't let that loss affect us.

My chemistry with Vanshaj is excellent. We have become good friends since we met. Being an experienced player, he has helped me improve my gameplay.

Q) Which team do you support in the ISL? If not Goa FC, which other team would you have liked to represent in the eISL?

Afnan: If not FC Goa, then I would have loved to represent ATK Mohan Bagan in the eISL because it is one of the oldest clubs in the country, and playing for them would have meant a lot to me.

Q) In North America and European countries, esports is taken quite seriously. However, that is not the case in India. What is the reason for this, and what can be done to change this perception?

Afnan: I think in European countries and North America, there are a lot of opportunities in esports, which is why people take it very seriously. Earlier in India, there weren't many opportunities, so that's why people didn't take it up as a career.

However, right now, there are many opportunities in India, not just in FIFA but in other esports too. I think slowly, people in India will recognise the scope of this field and start taking esports seriously.

Q) What is your preferred formation to play in FIFA 22? Who are the best players that suit the meta of this year's game?

Afnan: My preferred formation is 4-2-3-1 because it is a very balanced formation. Looking at this year's meta, I think the players that suit the game are the ones with 5-star skill moves. Players who can take finesse shots from long distances are effective too.

Q) The eISL is organised on the PS4. However, all mainstream FIFA tournaments have shifted to the PS5, including FGS. What is the difference in gameplay on both platforms?

Afnan: The PS5 version of the game is completely different from what is on the PS4. The major difference between the two versions is that the gameplay on PS5 is very consistent. The passing is much more precise on the PS5. You can pass in and around your opponent's box very easily.

Q) Goa FC are well placed to finish in the top four of the eISL. What are you planning on doing if you and Vanshaj are crowned champions of the tournament?

Afnan: Right now, we don't have anything planned. Our primary target is to reach the top four, so let's see what happens.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar