5 best online games like PUBG Mobile and Free Fire that can run on most devices

Free Fire and PUBG Mobile are two of the most famous Battle Royale games on the mobile gaming platform. Since PUBG Mobile is banned in India, Indian mobile gamers can enjoy BGMI instead.

There are quite a few Android games like Free Fire and PUBG Mobile. Players can enjoy the ones listed below.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer and is in no particular order. Since there are many games available on the market, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other.

Best games like Free Fire and PUBG Mobile that are compatible with low-end devices

1) ScarFall: The Royale Combat

Battle royale matches in this game are quite like the ones in Free Fire and PUBG Mobile. The game has a good collection of weapons.

Mobile gamers have the liberty to enjoy this game both online and offline. Players can click here to download the title.

2) Battle Royale 3D: Warrior63

The ambiance and gameplay of this title are quite like PUBG Mobile. However, the weapons offered by the game are pretty similar to that of Free Fire.

The matches in the game last for around 15 minutes, based on the time of survival. Android gamers can download it from here.

3) Blood Rivals - Survival Battleground FPS Shooter

Blood Rivals revolve around shooting and survival, just like PUBG Mobile and Free Fire. The players who can survive till the end are given the title, THE FATHER.

The survival game has excellent vehicles that players can use for transportation. The title is compatible with low-end devices and can be enjoyed offline.

4) MaskGun Multiplayer Shooting Game – Made in India

The unique characters and vibrant backdrop of this game will remind players of Free Fire. The gameplay of Team Deathmatches in this game is quite like PUBG Mobile.

Players can enjoy various mission-based matches offered by the game. This title can be downloaded for free, and mobile gamers can click here to do so.

5) Badlanders

The number of players in a match is much less than PUBG Mobile and Free Fire, but players will enjoy playing it nonetheless. There can only be 25 players in one game.

The matches of this game last for around 3 to 5 minutes each. Players can build their weapons and customize them in Badlanders.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar