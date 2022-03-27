“We will be the first Indians at a FIFA LAN event, and we have to prove our worth there”: M42 esports player Aditya Chadha

The FIFA esports scene in India is currently growing faster than ever before. The recently concluded eISL tournament was just the start of something more incredible. Indian players must compete and potentially win global LAN events to gain worldwide recognition.

Aditya Chadha is part of M42 Esports’ roster. Along with teammate Charanjot Singh, Chadha has qualified for the Team of the Season Cup. The prestigious event will be held in London next month and will be India’s first appearance at a major FIFA LAN event.

In conversation with Yasho Amonkar of Sportskeeda Esports, Chadha dives into his journey in the competitive sphere of FIFA, reveals his candid thoughts on winning the Singapore Open, and shares his experience with M42 Esports.

“Qualifying for a LAN Event this season is the most significant achievement in my FIFA career”

Q) The world of FIFA esports is gaining traction in India. When did you start playing the game competitively? Can you shed some light on what types of tournaments were hosted during the nascent stage of esports in the country?

Aditya: I played the game for a long time, but I only started competing in 2020 during the first lockdown. At the time, India were not eligible to play in the FIFA Global Series.

Since then, India has obtained eligibility to compete in the FGS, and many players are doing well in the FGS leaderboards, which has led to increased traction in FIFA esports.

When I first started competing, only a few domestic tournaments took place. The ESL India Premiership was the biggest tournament in India at the time.

Q) FIFA is a one-of-a-kind title closely associated with a real-world sport. Did your love for football impact your success as a pro player? Which is your favorite team?

Aditya: I am a sports buff. Football has always been the sport I watched and played in school. My favorite team is Real Madrid because of the rich culture and heritage associated with the club. This led me to buy FIFA 11 for the first time on the PS3.

Q) What is your go-to formation in FIFA 22? Has it always been the same, or do you like tinkering with your setup based on the meta?

Aditya: My go-to formation has always been the 4-4-2 because it is incredibly balanced and works in all editions of FIFA. I change formations according to the meta. For example, last year, I shifted to 5-3-2 for a period, which helped me a lot in tournaments.

Q) The game has a history of glitches and broken skill moves. The last installment was a prime example of it. Do you reckon the current edition is better than the last iteration in that regard?

Aditya: The current edition of the game is better fundamentally. It does not have exploits and broken skill moves like last year, but I feel that the broken skill moves and glitches add a certain skill gap to the game, leading to consistency.

Q) SCYTES provided you with your first significant break in the esports industry. What was your experience of representing them?

Aditya: The first esports contract that I signed was with SCYTES. They were looking to enter the competitive scene and were an upcoming esports organization.

When I joined, I had to explain how FIFA esports works. I asked them to sign me up for the FIFA Club Series. However, they did not provide me with that opportunity. I feel that SCYTES failed to provide me with the ecosystem that M42 has been able to offer me.

Q) A couple of years ago, you participated in the ESL India Fall Season. What were your takeaways from that tournament? How significant an impact did that tournament have on the growth of the competitive scene in India?

Aditya: The ESL India Fall season was my second ESL tournament. I reached the grand finals of a competition for the first time. This tournament was the catalyst for my growth in FIFA esports.

It was the first tournament where all of India’s best players competed, and I realized where I stand among the best. I did not feel any pressure playing the game before the tournament, and it taught me how to mentally stay calm and not lose my head.

Q) Charanjot Singh, Saransh Jain, and you were chosen as M42 Esports' three members. How did the selection process take place? How delighted were you that the team consisted of three top-notch pros?

Aditya: After finishing second in India and 19th in West Asia in my first FGS season, M42 Esports approached me to play for them. They signed the best players in the country and have provided a great ecosystem to compete in.

Krusher7 @krusher_7 @m42esports



Qualified to London for the Team of the season cup.



Thank you everyone for your support 2 v 2 Singapore Open Champions with @chelseaCJ12 Qualified to London for the Team of the season cup.Thank you everyone for your support 2 v 2 Singapore Open Champions with @chelseaCJ12 @m42esports🏆Qualified to London for the Team of the season cup.Thank you everyone for your support❤🇮🇳 https://t.co/CERS7QSWR4

Practicing every day with the best players helps improve each other’s games and helps learn new things in every game. Hence, I’m glad I have two of the best players in the country as my teammates.

Q) You made history when you and Charanjot won the Singapore Open with a last-second winning goal. What was going through your mind when it happened? How excited are you about traveling to England in April for the Team of the Season Cup?

Aditya: We could not process what was happening for the first five minutes, but we were elated and celebrated. But we did not lose focus on the bigger picture that the job had not yet been completed.

We would be the first Indians at a FIFA LAN event, and we had to prove our worth there. The opportunity to represent not only yourself but also your country at the highest stage gives me a lot of pride and confidence.

It is my first LAN event, so there are a few jitters, but I am highly confident that we can win the whole tournament if we play.

Q) Apart from playing in the FIFA Club Series, you have also been exceptional in the FGS. Currently ranked joint-second in South Asia, what are your targets for this season?

Aditya: Last season, I missed out on the playoffs narrowly. My main aim for the season was to reach the playoffs, and right now, I am on track to achieve that. I also qualified for a LAN event this season, which is the most significant career achievement, and now I aim to win the TOTS Cup.

Q) All three members of M42 Esports are in the top five of the FGS rankings for the South Asia region. How does it feel to be part of such a potent esports organization?

Aditya: M42 Esports has been supportive and provided us with the best facilities, allowing us to compete at our best, leading to our success in the FGS Rankings.

Edited by Srijan Sen