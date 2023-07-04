"I feel Zangief is really bad right now" Red Bull Kumite's Problem X talks Street Fighter 6 characters, modern, playing iDom, and more (Exclusive)

The UK's Benjamin "Problem X" is one of the strongest Street Fighter 6 players in the region. He was invited to the Red Bull Kumite South Africa major - one of the first major events for SF6. A former EVO champion (2018), he's beaten many of the best players in the world across SF4 and SF5. Several of those will be taking part in the Kumite as well.

We spoke to Problem X about various topics ahead of the Red Bull Kumite South Africa. The topics included Street Fighter 6's best and worst characters, how Modern handles, who he wants to play against, and more. Benjamin would ultimately finish fifth at the event, using Lily, tying with Zhen, Mono, and JabhiM.

Problem X talks Street Fighter 6, the Red Bull Kumite South Africa, and more

Q. Thank you for taking the time to chat with us! First off, how are you feeling about your chances?

Problem X: I feel my chances of winning the tournament today are relatively good. I wouldn’t say the highest, but nowhere near the lowest either. I believe I have a good chance of winning.

Q. How are Modern controls being received in the UK scene? Is it seen as viable, or is it problematic somehow?

Problem X: I haven’t seen anyone using them in any tournament. However, I feel like there are more Classical characters than new characters. If someone is likely to go to the Modern controls, it would probably be for the new characters.

Q. How do you feel about SF6 when it comes to gameplay and mechanics? Is it a step forward for the franchise?

Problem X: Yeah! I really like the game. I feel the mechanics are good. I think Drive Rush might get some tweaks as time goes on, but I like the concept of the Drive Impact and the Parry system. Drive Rush is good for combo extensions, but some of the neutral Drive Rush might have to be tweaked.

Q. As one of the best Street Fighter players in the UK, you’ve bested some of the best names to pick up the sticks. Is there anyone you’re excited to play against in this tournament?

Problem X: I’m excited to play – I haven’t played Bonchan yet. So that’ll be fun. I would also like to play everyone, to be honest. Everybody. I wanna play iDom. So, I haven’t played him in this game whatsoever, and even on Street Fighter 5, I only played him during the last Kumite I won. It was the only time I played him in a tournament.

Q. How do you feel about the roster in SF6? Is someone or some people wildly more powerful, or is the roster balanced?

Problem X: Right now, there are quite a few standing out that are stronger than the others. Then there’s probably the one or two universally - because I play Lily, and people say she is the worst in the game. I don’t believe this, but I feel Zangief is pretty bad right now. And I think Ken, Dee Jay, Luke, JP, these are all high-tier.

