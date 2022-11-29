"I felt so bad" - Pokimane reveals why she left The Roomies' Thanksgiving party early

During a recent stream, Twitch streamer Imane "Pokimane" talked about her experience at a Thanksgiving party with fellow streamers and friends. She explained that she had to leave the party early due to her rigid sleep schedule. She also mentioned that she usually avoids having dinner at late hours.

The Thanksgiving party included familiar names such as AriaSaki, Miyoung, Sykkuno, and Yvonnie. However, the dinner was not served before nine, and it was challenging for Pokimane to stay up. She stated that she felt bad for having to leave early:

"I felt so bad."

"That was me prioritizing myself" - Pokimane explains needing to sleep early

The OfflineTV co-creator took to her Twitch stream to explain that she has adopted a healthier sleeping schedule that requires consistent sleep timings. Speaking about the recently concluded Thanksgiving party, she said:

"For starters, dinner was set for eight, which I didn't really like. Because I know if dinner is set for eight, we're gonna finish eating by 9:30, and that's late for me. I like to have a solid 7 pm dinner. Yeah, I used to be a 10 pm dinner Andy. Not anymore."

(Timestamp: 01:14:39)

She continued:

"So I was already like, 'Oh, we starting dinner at eight? That kinda s*cks but whatever.' We don't start eating till 9 pm. Food was bomb though. At 10:15, I was so sleepy I went home, and I felt so bad because I knew probably everybody hung out until like 1 am, and I'm going to bed at ten, dude."

Imane appeared to have accepted the tradeoffs of maintaining a healthy lifestyle:

"But like, that was me prioritizing myself, you know. It is what it is. It is what it is."

After someone in the chat joked that she was growing older, Imane hinted that she preferred to stick to her sleep cycle because it allowed her to function better. She said:

"It's not that I'm old. I feel like I'm on a schedule that works for me. Me falling asleep, around eleven and waking up at seven, I feel amazing. Amazing."

Fans react to Pokimane's sleep schedule

Fans mostly appreciated the change in Pokimane's sleep schedule. Many were surprised to see a drastic shift from her early streaming days when she used to stay up late into the night. Here are some of the notable comments:

Fans react to Imane's sleep schedule (Image via Sykkey Daily YouTube)

Pokimane is currently the most followed female Twitch streamer after racking up well over 9.3 million followers.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes