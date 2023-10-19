"I haven't felt free in my own home" - Dellor addresses community after getting banned from Twitch for seemingly doxxing his stalker

Prominent Twitch and World of Warcraft streamer Dellor has had his Twitch account suspended due to a violation of community guidelines. His suspension resulted from his involvement in doxxing (revealing private information) his stalker and harasser.

For those unaware, the streamer had previously been subjected to the disturbing actions of a stalker. On multiple occasions, this individual had targeted the streamer by pelting his residence with eggs.

Today, he shared a couple of explanatory videos and written statements on his X (formerly Twitter) account. In these posts, he apologized for the doxxing but also emphasized that he had not felt secure or safe in his own home. He wrote:

"This is America and I haven't felt free in my home. That is why I did what I did."

Dellor explains why he doxxed his stalker (Image via X)

"I did something stupid" - Dellor's message to his fans following his Twitch ban

Dellor, who endured a series of stalking incidents in recent weeks, has stepped forward to provide an explanation for his decision to dox the stalker. He disclosed that he had informed the authorities about the situation but had not received any assistance.

He also posted a short video on his social media account, explaining:

"I've been banned. I did something very stupid, I knew it was stupid and I still did it. I was having a really bad night. I had people coming to my house and throwing eggs through my window and the eggs flew through my screen and blew up everywhere and it exploded on my computer."

Expand Tweet

He added:

"People just keep coming to my house and pounding on my doors and running away and stuff. I'm working with the police to get it solved but yeah, I lost my sh*t that night. I shouldn't have done it but I'm just scared for my safety. I just want these people to stop."

The streamer also posted several pictures illustrating the aftermath of the attack, highlighting the damage to his monitor's screen and the mess created by egg yolks that had spoiled his furniture:

Dellor shares pictures of the egg attack (Image via X)

Doxxing is, of course, a violation that can lead to a ban on both Twitch and YouTube. Whether the streamer will be allowed back on the platform remains uncertain, given the circumstances surrounding the situation.