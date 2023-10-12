Twitch streamer Dellor harassed by alleged stalker during livestream, latter throws eggs at windows

During one of his live broadcasts, popular World of Warcraft Twitch streamer Dellor (726K followers) faced a troubling incident when a stalker targeted him from outside his house. While streaming from his room, the Twitch streamer was startled by a sudden noise, and upon investigating, he realized that a stalker had thrown an egg against his window.

Understandably, the streamer was deeply unsettled by this incident, prompting him to react angrily as he rushed to assess the situation before the clip was cut abruptly. Watch the clip by clicking below:

"Third time the same individual has shown up" - Streaming community reacts as stalker throws egg at Twitch streamer's windows

Stalking has long been a recurring issue for many streamers, particularly those involved in IRL (In Real Life) streaming. However, as seen in cases like Dellor's, stalkers can occasionally extend their harassment beyond IRL situations by targeting individuals outside their homes.

The streamer has also disclosed his decision to temporarily halt his streaming activities until he could relocate to a different location within a year.

Interestingly, this isn't the stalker's first intrusion into the streamer's personal space, as they have managed to create disturbances on two prior occasions. The initial incident occurred in June 2023 when the stalker knocked on Dellor's window. Here's a clip of the incident:

The stalker repeated a similar act just four days prior to today's incident (October 12), once again banging on the window before departing. Here's a clip:

This information was actually shared by a member of the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, who revealed that the stalker has been a persistent nuisance to the Twitch streamer, providing additional context about the recurring nature of the incidents. They wrote:

"This is the third time the same individual has shown up at his house, first two times he simply banged on the window. This time it was an egg. The first time was posted to LSF and Dellor has since put out a tweet that he intends on not streaming again until he moves in a year."

Stalking has indeed become a concern for livestreamers, as highlighted by an incident involving Twitch streamer Kylee "justfoxii" on June 14, 2023. She disclosed that a viewer had gone to her residence and deliberately set her Jaguar F-Type on fire.

Yoo "Jinnytty," a South Korean streamer, also encountered a distressing incident during one of her IRL streams in Taiwan. An unidentified individual began following her, eventually leading to their arrest.