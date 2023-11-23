"I flex on that b**ch": xQc hits back at Ludwig for saying that Pokimane is more famous than him

Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc" shared his perspective on a recent video created by fellow streamer Ludwig Ahgren during one of his live streams. Ludwig, while speaking on the recent controversy involving Pokimane and her Myna Snacks company, stated that she usually receives extra criticism since she is possibly the biggest streamer in the world, even above xQc.

"Poki is a really really famous (streamer). Like, you cannot fathom how famous she is. 9.3 million followers on Twitch. I think outside of Ninja, she's probably the most famous streamer alive. I would argue, more famous than xQc. Maybe not after the recent drama but she definitely was."

Naturally, the streamer was surprised at this statement. For context, the French-Canadian does have more followers on Twitch. Reacting to the comparison, he simply said:

"I flex on that b**ch"

xQc claims his 'watch flex' incident got more hate than Pokimane's ongoing Myna controversy

xQc has emerged as one of the most vocal figures amidst the ongoing drama involving Pokimane and Myna Snacks. For context, she referred to some of her critics as "broke boys" who were expressing concerns about the pricing of her product. This naturally attracted a lot of heat from the online community.

In light of the controversy, Ludwig posted a video on his YouTube channel explaining that there had been a heap load of videos criticizing her. It was at this point that xQc jumped in, stating that one of his own controversies garnered more criticism. The streamer said this during his latest stream:

"Nah, by ratio, of people who were exposed to the news, she got less flak for flexing on somebody broke as a millionaire in public than I did for flexing on another multi-millionaire (Ethan Klein) with a f**king watch in private."

For those wondering, the streamer was referring to his dispute with Ethan Klein (of H3 Podcast), during which he appeared to have flexed on Ethan by showing off his expensive watch as a retort.

What did the fans say?

The clip of Ludwig's take on Pokimane being more famous than Felix quickly garnered a lot of reactions. Here's what r/LivestreamFail members said:

As far as the snacks situation is concerned, a lot has unfolded, including the streamer even posting an apology for her remarks.