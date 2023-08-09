"I gained respect for you" - Adin Ross responds to xQc after latter flaunted his Audemars Piguet watch to Ethan Klein in leaked DMs

Kick streamer Adin Ross was recently joined by fellow Kick and Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" in an IRL live streaming session. At a certain point in the stream, Adin brought up his recent conflict with YouTuber and Podcaster Ethan Klein (from H3 Podcast), who recently posted private messages exchanged between himself and Felix.

In one of those messages, Felix can be seen flexing his expensive Audemars Piguet watch by sardonically declaring that it cost more than Ethan's entire house. Here is the exchange:

Adin Ross, on the other hand, found the text messages to be comical and expressed that he had developed a newfound admiration for Felix, writing:

"I gained respect for you"

Adin Ross and xQc discuss recent feud with Ethan Klein

For those unaware, xQc recently became involved in an intense dispute with Ethan Klein over the subject of reaction streams. Their debate, however, was abruptly cut short. Following that, Ethan shared a few screenshots of their DMs, showcasing that Felix was not quite happy with their conversation.

During his recent IRL stream, Adin Ross reacted to the messages and expressed that he found them amusing. He said:

"I didn't like that but that was so cool that you flexed on them in the DMs. That was cool as f**k. But I gained respect for you."

Felix responded by stating:

"Okay, hold on. Sure, I take the credit but the joke is that I know how much his assets are worth. It's a big house. The watch is not worth his whole house. That was the f**king point. It was like a fake flex but no body saw through it."

Adin Ross added:

"Nah bro, that was a cool flex bro. I'm not gonna lie, you shi**ing on him bro. Stop being so modest. XQ stop being so modest. He shi**ed on him, bro."

What did the fans say?

The clip of Adin and Felix's conversation was shared on the popular r/Livestreamfail subreddit, which garnered a lot of comments. Here are some of the noteworthy reactions:

The recent debate between xQc and Ethan was intense, resulting in several heated moments. VOD of the entire discussion is available on H3 Podcast's YouTube channel. You can read more about it here.