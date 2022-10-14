"I was fooled"- Fans react as YouTuber SamHAM faked being JiDion at TwitchCon 2022

The streaming community was left dumbfounded after being one-upped by YouTuber SamHAM, who pretended to be Jidon "JiDion" at the recently concluded TwitchCon 2022. SamHAM is a London-based Twitch partner who has over 21K followers at the time of writing.

To provide some context to the readers, JiDion has been permanently suspended from both streaming on Twitch and attending any events organized by the platform. He was embargoed following urging his fans to spam fellow streamer Pokimane's live stream.

Earlier this week, JiDion took to his YouTube channel to react to pictures of the YouTuber faking being himself. Sam appeared at the event, adorning himself with the exact outfit that JiDion is popular to have sported. After realizing that he had been imitating the popular social media star, one fan wrote:

“I was fooled”

SamHAM tricks TwitchCon by pretending to be JiDion

As mentioned earlier, JiDion has been embargoed from attending any of the future events organized by Twitch. Considering this, seeing an exact replica of the streamer at the San Diego Convention Center certainly took fans by surprise.

SamHAM wore a black durag with a mask, concealing his face. He also sported shades which meant that he appeared, at least on the surface, to be the exact lookalike of the famous JiDion. Additionally, he wore JiDion's "Professional Rawdogger" merch, which meant that telling him apart from the real JiDion was a challenging task.

In the video, the imitator went around various parts of the event to prank the fans as well as the security personnel. At one point in the Vlog, security approached Sam to check on his identification. Furthermore, he also inflitrated Fortnite streamer Nick Eh 30's booth to take a selfie with him without the latter realizing that it has been an imposter.

The name "DeMarcus Cousins," which JiDion is also known as, was being chanted out by several fans as they approached SamHAM for selfies. Many fans took to their socials to share pictures of him claiming to have met the 21-year-old.

How the internet reacted

Several fans appear to have fallen into the trap as JiDion himself is known for prank videos. However, upon relating that all of it was staged, the internet could not resist but share their reaction.

Here are some of the best reactions:

With JiDion briefly reacting to the leaked images of the "supposed" himself on Twitter, a full reaction to the prank video is expected to be posted at some point this week.

