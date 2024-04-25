"I didn't get arrested, that's a plus" - Twitch streamer ExtraEmily responds after being accused of trespassing on livestream

Popular Twitch streamer Emily "ExtraEmily" went viral on social media after being accused of trespassing. ExtraEmily hosted a livestream on April 24, 2024, during which she planned to save Bobby the AirTag Balloon. While searching for the balloon, the streamer arrived at a desolate landscape. Unbeknownst to her, she was at a private property.

A person in a Chevrolet pickup truck eventually confronted the One True King (OTK) member and accused her of trespassing. He said:

"Hi. Do you know you're trespassing? AirTag you lost here? When were you here? You cannot be here, ma'am."

ExtraEmily explained why she was there and gave a gist of the Saving Bobby the AirTag Balloon livestream. She immediately apologized for her actions, saying:

"Hi! I apologize. I'm trying to find an AirTag that I lost here. So, I have this project where I put AirTags in a balloon, and then, the balloon fell in this area. Okay, I understand. I can leave. Thank you so much! I appreciate it!"

While returning to her vehicle, the Twitch streamer expressed relief that she had not been arrested and added:

"He was nice. We tried. Hey, I didn't get arrested, that's a plus! Okay, we tried."

"He's following me" - Twitch streamer ExtraEmily says "Bobby the AirTag Balloon" is dead after getting accused of trespassing

ExtraEmily is a well-known Just Chatting and IRL Twitch streamer, who has been broadcasting on the platform since 2020. The Mythic Talent-affiliated personality boasts 355,510 followers on her channel, with over 7,800 viewers tuning into her livestreams.

The 26-year-old went viral on April 25, 2024, when she got accused of trespassing during her Saving Bobby the AirTag Balloon broadcast. After being told to leave the premises, ExtraEmily claimed that the balloon was "impossible to find."

Her attention was then drawn to the aforementioned Chevrolet pickup truck, which had begun following her.

Seeing this, Emily said:

"It was impossible to find. Bobby's dead. I'll try to hide in the woods. Okay. Not arrested - that is a big plus! Oh, he's following me. He's probably like, 'Where is this girl going?' Okay, well, that is the finale. Rest in pepperoni."

Timestamp: 01:24:15

Claiming to have "tried her best" to find the balloon with an Apple AirTag, ExtraEmily remarked:

"We tried our best and we got kind of far. But... it's okay. Good attempt. Bobby is dead."

This is not the first time the Twitch streamer has found herself in hot water. On May 15, 2023, a cop confronted ExtraEmily, claiming that someone had called the authorities on her while she was livestreaming at a skate park.