"Might have been a chatter": Fans speculate as IRL streamer ExtraEmily gets cops called on her during livestream

Popular Twitch streamer ExtraEmily who is known for her IRL livestreams, had to interact with a cop after someone called the police on her while she was broadcasting goofing around a park in Texas. The clip of the interaction was shared extensively on social media, with fans speculating about who could have called the police on her.

The OTK member has become quite a popular streamer in the last few months and is known for her humorous antics during live broadcasts. In the recent incident at the park, she playfully pretended to use a kayak on the ground, which led to her being confronted by a police officer. However, it turned out that no one in the park had any concerns about the streamer's actions, and after a brief exchange, the police officer allowed ExtraEmily to continue the stream.

This has led viewers of the clip to speculate about who reported her to the authorities in the first place. Many seem to think that it was one of her viewers who had tried to swat her.

Others maintained that it was probably someone who had left before the officer arrived and was probably concerned when they saw her use a boat on land. One Redditor on r/LivestreamFail appeared to think it could be both:

"it might have been a chatter but i feel it would have been done by now if it was a chatter. could have just been some dumb parent driving by thinking this person was on drugs or something and annoying the skate kids"

Some did give evidence of viewers trying to disrupt the streams by bringing up past events where they kept calling a specific store that she was in to draw her attention.

Cop explains someone had called the authorities on ExtraEmily while she was livestreaming on Twitch today

As mentioned before, the One True King member is known for goofing around on stream and was doing a bit where she was using a kayak in a skate park. After doing it for a bit, a police officer approached ExtraEmily, asking if she was the one using the kayak in the park.

When the officer started walking towards her to ask questions, she nervously laughed and wondered out loud who could have called the cops and came to the conclusion that it was probably a viewer.

"I think its in the chat that did it, right? Which is okay. I don't think anyone here did it."

Timestamp 1:59:01

After walking up to her, the cop asked whether she was the one with the kayak and then proceeded to have a conversation about her using it in the skate park. Fortunately, that was where the issue ended because the police officer confirmed that ExtraEmily was not doing anything illegal and acknowledged that nobody there seemed to have any problems.

Poll : 0 votes