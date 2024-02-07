"I get treated like complete s**t" - Mitch Jones goes off at Twitch streamer for criticizing him amid alleged assault controversy with Mizkif

Mitch Jones, a known World of Warcraft streamer, has been at the center of controversy yet again. In this instance, he claimed Mizkif physically assaulted him. The streamer would show off the before and after and some edited video but accuses Mizkif of being the aggressor in the situation. It’s left quite a few netizens without much sympathy for the content creator.

After the video went live, Mitch Jones found himself in Fandy’s Twitch stream, who happened to be watching the video with her boyfriend. While the streamer’s boyfriend said it was an “L move,” Mitch would rant about the situation:

“I’m down to talk privately but this was not a play. I get treated like complete s**t by this entire crew.”

Mitch ranted for a few moments in Fandy's stream (Image via Fandy/Twitch)

Mitch Jones goes on rant in Twitch stream for criticizing his video response versus Mizkif

In this Twitch clip from Fandy’s stream, her boyfriend chose to call Mitch Jones’ video an “L move,” stating that if someone told the streamer that this was the move to make, they aren’t his friend. The clip is referencing the alleged video from his physical altercation with Mizkif.

The screencaps of Mitch’s rant came courtesy of Redditor Vegetable_Abalone850, who took screenshots of it all and uploaded them to imgur.

According to the streamer, he's used to people treating him poorly (Image via Twitch)

“I’ll be fine been hated for ever this is truth u all play politics I don’t need to”

At this point, the streamer began to rant in Fandy’s Twitch chat, claiming that what he said was true and that he doesn’t play politics like the rest of the streamers. He would also say he didn’t mind if people hated him but said he was hurt by the reaction he found in Fandy’s stream.

The WoW streamer claimed he was hurt by this response (Image via Twitch)

“Nah this was the date my lawyer and I agreed weeks ago I wanted to do this before sod 2 how tf would I know when shareholder meeting I’m out”

Afterward, he’d claim it wasn’t a play and that he gets “s**t on” by the entire OTK/Austin Twitch crew. According to the streamers, Mitch Jones knew that this would become content since it came to light after the OTK shareholders meeting that just took place.

However, Mitch would disagree, stating that he and his lawyer agreed to this particular date weeks ago. He wanted this out in the open before WoW Classic Season of Discovery Phase 2. The WoW streamer would also say he was disappointed that this particular Twitch streamer offered their opinion and got involved.

According to the streamer's rant, what happened to him was criminal (Image via Twitch)

Although the clip had ended by this point, Mitch continued to chat about the situation. He claimed what happened to him was criminal and that his team was working on it. The controversial streamer would also state that Mizkif beat him up while he was unconscious.

Fans react to Mitch Jones’ allegations and chat in Fandy’s stream

Redditors weren’t shocked that Mitch would head into someone’s stream to discuss this situation mere hours after he said he wouldn’t discuss it further. Many would joke about it, while some would praise Brian (Fandy’s boyfriend) for what he had to say about this particular situation.

Reddit didn't have sympathy for Mitch (Image via Reddit)

Netizens didn’t believe any lawyer worth their salt would allow Mitch Jones to release that video and his official response to a situation like this. They also felt he would have been far worse off if he was really beaten up while unconscious. There was virtually no sympathy for the WoW streamer at this moment.

No matter the social media platform, the response appears to be the same. People want Mitch Jones to release complete footage of the Mizkif encounter, so there’s proof of his claims, other than edited video and a Twitter post.