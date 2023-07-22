"I have to go to the doctor soon": xQc opens up about recent health problem

During a recent Kick stream, Felix “xQc” opened up about a health problem plaguing him. Though he did say he needed to see a doctor in the near future, there’s no word on when or if that will happen. The streaming superstar highlighted some problems he was having with his shoulder and how it was ailing him in recent days.

Though it seemed to be a serious thing that was causing the streamer discomfort, xQc’s YouTube comments mostly joked about the situation. Felix is often very open about whatever’s going on in his life, so he took the time recently to talk about his shoulder and his need for a doctor.

“Hey chat, no joke though, I’ma stop stalling, I need to go to the doctor soon.”

xQc explains why he needs to see a doctor about his shoulder

(Clip begins at 5:52:14)

During the clip from his recent Kick stream, xQc talked about his need for a doctor while clutching his shoulder. He would show some motions before pointing out that when he does it a certain way, his shoulder clicks into place.

“If I’m like this for a while, like resting, I guess it slowly gets out. When I do this, I feel it, and then it’s okay, but it hurts. But when I do it again, it’s fine.”

The streamer rolled it after discussing about his shoulder leaving its socket. xQc showed how he puts it back into place but said it hurt to do so. Once his shoulder is back in place, he doesn’t have to deal with it again - at least for a while.

For this reason, xQc said he certainly needed to see a doctor in the near future. One chatter suggested a massage, but he clarified that it wasn’t that his joints were stiff but that he likely got his shoulder out of the socket somehow.

“Bro, I’m not stiff, I’m telling you, I think I got my shoulder out, or something. It’s like, bugged. Bro, it’s cooked up. I’m telling you.”

Some of his viewers said they heard the pop when xQc was putting his shoulder back into the socket, leading the streamer to try several more times. He didn’t see a lot of sympathy in his YouTube comments, unfortunately.

YouTube reacts to xQc's shoulder problems

Felix's fans joked pretty hard about a hypothetical doctor visit (Image via xQc Clips/YouTube)

When it came to the YouTube reactions to this recent Kick stream, his fans and commenters mostly joked about it. Several said that the doctor wasn’t going to tell Felix anything new. The streamer is well known for not eating well or exercising, so this was always going to be the result, they felt.

Between a physiotherapist and doctor, Felix could begin to feel a great deal better (Image via YouTube)

While some joked about Felix having a “bugged shoulder,” others offered advice. Another pointed at his supposed boxing match with El Rubius. One commenter suggested that a physiotherapist would go a long way. Getting some muscle and doing some regular stretches would certainly help the streamer stay healthy and safe.

A sedentary lifestyle has not helped the streamer's help, say his fans (Image via YouTube)

Ultimately, his fans feel it’s his lifestyle of long streams, no exercise, and eating unhealthy foods. One viewer highlighted the streamer's love of McDonalds, though it’s likely not just down to one restaurant.

While many joked about the situation the streamer is in, it is, thankfully, something he can correct by taking the time out of his day to be a bit healthier. Fans will have to wait and see if that takes place as he continues to stream on Twitch and Kick.