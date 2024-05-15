"I got the tweet!" - IShowSpeed confronts South Korean fan who allegedly used N-word to describe him in viral social media post

YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" has gone viral once again after confronting a South Korean fan who allegedly used the N-word to describe him. For context, on May 13, 2024, a post by X user @tay1167570, in which they expressed their joy at meeting IShowSpeed, went viral. However, they included a racial slur in the post, which has since been deleted.

"I'm happy, I meet ISpeed, I love my n****r, ISpeed."

The streamer responded to this, remarking:

"Bro, this s**t is actually crazy."

During a livestream on May 14, 2024, IShowSpeed got into a barking battle with a fan. However, he quickly realized that the individual was the one mentioned in X user @tay1167570's post. He confronted the fan over their alleged post and said:

"No! Wait! You called me n***a. He called me a n***a. I got the tweet! No! No! You called me a n***a, bro. I got the tweet! I got the tweet, you called me a n***a. Yes, you did! Bro, you called me a n****r, bro. Yes, you did! No, no, no! I'm going to show him the tweet, bro. Where's that tweet at? Hey, my community, show me the tweet!"

The fan insisted that @tay1167570 was a "fake account," insinuating that the person behind it had impersonated him. He said:

"No, no. I'm not him. No, no! This is a fake... fake account. This is a fake account! No, no! This is a fake account! Everyone, this is a fake account. No! Yeah, but this is not me. My tweet is this one (the individual shows his phone to the streamer). Today."

After IShowSpeed read out loud the post mentioned above, the fan replied:

"This is not me!"

X user @tay1167570's now-deleted tweet and YouTube streamer's response to it

Some viral moments from IShowSpeed's IRL streams from South Korea

IShowSpeed has become the talk of the town since he began IRL streaming from South Korea. Several moments from his broadcasts have gone viral on social media, including one in which he claimed that he intended to livestream from North Korea:

However, the broadcast never came to fruition because, according to the YouTuber, the North Korean military prevented him from livestreaming near the border.

Claiming to have a picture as evidence, the Ohio native stated:

"Chat, I got a picture, hold on... Chat, this the picture right here of the military officer...just him like restraining me just a bit."

Another moment has garnered significant traction on social media, in which the recently unbanned Twitch streamer was bitten by a pet dog.