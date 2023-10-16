"I hate this" - xQc voices disapproval of the $100,000,000 house featured on MrBeast's viral video

Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc" has recently shared his thoughts on the latest Jimmy "MrBeast" video titled, "$1 Vs $100,000,000 House!" During his livestream, the French-Canadian commented on the 17-minute video, which featured a range of houses costing only $1 to a mind-boggling $139 million mansion.

However, when it came to the most expensive house showcased in the video, which was located on the West Coast of the USA, the streamer wasn't particularly impressed, remarking:

"Guys, I'm such a hater. I hate this. Guys, it's not 'homey,' it's not 'comfy.' I look at this and I don't wanna sleep there. I like things that are big and lower to the ground, more carpet. This is like, 'Okay, cool'."

"This needs to be redone" - xQc critical of the houses shown in MrBeast's video

xQc, who has frequently faced criticism for re-uploading non-transformative videos that don't add any extra value to the original content, had plenty to express this time while reacting to MrBeast's most recent upload. For example, while reacting to the million-dollar house, the streamer said:

"Chat, this needs to be redone. Sorry, I said it like that...guy, middle of the house, come on guys. Look at the carpet, old school. Look at the railing, come on bro. This needs a re-do."

Nevertheless, upon witnessing the pool and the backyard, his opinion about the house did undergo a slight change:

"You know what chat? I like that. That's a really nice house though. This is so vibey. There could like, be a party, people could be upstairs and chill there, outside or inside. Have a drink and chill."

Commenting on the $15 million house, the streamer said:

"Chat you know what? this is worth 150 mil. Dude could sell this since this is owned. They say it's $15 mil, but if they sell it they'd probably get more than that."

Seeing the $30 million house, which had an in-build tennis court inside the mansion, the steamer added:

"They probably decided, 'Yo, f**k it dude, let's just do this and they actually did it. I like that, I like the ambition of the project. Just do it, you know?"

The house also had a basketball court and an indoor water park, to which he said:

"Dude, $30 mil for all that? This is a steal."

The $45 million house MrBeast visited was owned by Mark Cuban, the American businessman and investor. There wasn't much to add, but xQc did remark on the heated toilet seats that were installed within the house:

"If you think it's good, to have heated seats, but you don't want one. One of the reasons is if you're someone like me who is on the phone and texts a lot on the bowl, you're gonna spend more time on it and you're gonna waste a lot of time."

The $69 million house, while not as expansive as some of the others, was adorned with an abundance of valuable objects, articles, and art pieces. xQc said this about the house:

"Guys, I think this is kinda garbage though. You cannot escape the sun. Like, you cannot escape it at all. Anywhere you go, the sun is there."

What did the fans say?

